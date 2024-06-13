ClassOne Equipment to Demonstrate Takano Wafer Particle Scan System at SEMICON West 2024
Join us at Booth #1459, where ClassOne will demonstrate the Takano WM-7SR Particle inspection tool.
We invite attendees to visit booth #1459 to explore our products, meet with our experts, and learn how ClassOne Equipment can improve their manufacturing processes”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClassOne Equipment is excited to announce its participation in SEMICON West 2024, which will be held from July 9th to July 11th at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA. ClassOne Equipment is the premier supplier of high-quality refurbished semiconductor equipment and the exclusive distributor of Takano wafer particle scan systems in North America and Europe.
Join us at Booth #1459, where ClassOne will demonstrate the Takano WM-7SR Particle inspection tool. Since rolling out the Takano WM line of products throughout North America and Europe, this system has rapidly gained acceptance as the premier replacement of Surfscans™ due to its numerous performance and specification advantages, affordable price, and extensive support infrastructure.
ClassOne Equipment will showcase its extensive array of refurbished equipment, parts, and services specifically tailored to support industries such as semiconductors, MEMS, LEDs, wireless communications, and other emerging technologies. Explore our comprehensive equipment inventory, parts, and services for renowned brands like Takano™, Oxford™, Plasmatherm™, YES™, KLA-Tencor™, SUSS Microtec™, EVG™, Semitool™, and SPTS™.
"We invite attendees to visit booth #1459 to explore our products, meet with our experts, and learn how ClassOne Equipment can improve their manufacturing processes," said Byron Exarcos, CEO of ClassOne Equipment.
About ClassOne Equipment:
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ClassOne Equipment (classoneequipment.com) is the premier supplier of high-quality, refurbished semiconductor equipment, offering turn-key solutions tailored to meet the needs of semiconductor, MEMS, LED, wireless, and emerging technology markets. With a comprehensive inventory of equipment, parts, and services from renowned brands and a commitment to delivering excellence, ClassOne Equipment is dedicated to excellent customer support for the semiconductor industry.
About Semicon West:
SEMI® connects more than 2,500 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org to learn more, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Takano:
Takano provides customers in the semiconductor industry with high-reliability solutions through manufacturing and developing high-performance Inspection and Metrology systems. The Takano WM-7SR offers high-sensitivity particle measurements on non-patterned ≤200mm wafers. Capable of measuring bare or filmed wafers. The Takano WM-7SR system can deliver best-in-class 61nm detection sensitivity, high throughput, and excellent repeatability. It is an advanced and cost-effective particle measurement solution for today’s requirements and the future.
