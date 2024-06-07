Oklahoma Aerospace Teachers Rocket to #1 In the Nation for Third Year

The Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics (ODAA) and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) celebrated a significant milestone in aerospace and aviation education this week with the announcement that Oklahoma has maintained its top spot in the Country with an impressive 116 schools scheduled to begin teaching the AOPA “You Can Fly” high school curriculum for the 2024-2025 school year.

Superintendents and teachers from across the state started the third annual Oklahoma Aerospace Education Training Summit by attending the “Planes on the Plains” banquet event inside Schwab Hall at Tulsa International Airport, where they were joined by industry executives, military aviation leaders, and state legislators in celebrating Oklahoma’s commitment to aerospace education. Lieutenant Governor, Matt Pinnell, began the evening by announcing that Oklahoma is #1 in the nation for the third consecutive year in the number of schools committed to offering these aerospace programs.

“Oklahoma’s commitment to aerospace education is unmatched. Being number one in the nation for three consecutive years is a remarkable achievement and a reflection of our state’s dedication to fostering the next generation of aerospace professionals. Aerospace is Oklahoma’s fastest growing industry, and our continued investment will ensure we have the talent necessary to fill incoming jobs.” stated Pinnell.

The evening featured networking opportunities, inspirational speeches, and a keynote message from Todd Willinger, CEO of Redbird Simulations, which many of the classrooms are using to introduce students to the fundamental principles of aviation and aerodynamics. Other speakers included Grayson Ardies, Executive Director, Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics, Alexis Higgins, CEO, Tulsa International Airport, Mandy Monahan, Tulsa Aerospace Council, Dan Justman, Vice-President, AOPA “You Can Fly” Programming, and Tanner Gilliam, AOPA Pathway and Southeastern University Aerospace Sciences Institute Graduate.

During the course of the Summit from June 3-6 over 90 Oklahoma teachers from both public and private schools gathered at Oklahoma State University’s Helmerich Research Center in Tulsa to train for the implementation of an aviation curriculum designed by the AOPA Foundation. The four-day event allowed teachers the opportunity to participate in hands-on lab activities and to collaborate with teachers from communities across the state to focus on best aviation and aerospace STEM practices.

The pathway which was introduced in Oklahoma for the first time at Ada High School eight years ago has now rocketed to an impressive 116 high schools that are focusing on sharpening applicable methods required to teach the four-year pathway of coursework, readying students for careers in Oklahoma’s growing aerospace industry. While at the training, teachers designed and lofted hot air balloons, built reciprocating engines and learned the techniques of unmanned aircraft systems. In addition to classroom sessions teachers toured Spirit AeroSystems while district school superintendents toured the American Airlines maintenance base.

Grayson Ardies, Executive Director of ODAA, shared the importance of these programs: “Our aerospace education initiatives are essential in addressing workforce challenges and ensuring that Oklahoma remains a leader in the aerospace industry. The dedication of our educators and the enthusiasm of students is the key to our success.” Ardies emphasized, “This curriculum offers students an introductory look to the industry and prepares them with STEM concepts that are fundamental to their future careers. We are seeing students who have an interest in aerodynamics, now choosing aerospace engineering when they go off to college. We have students who are mechanically inclined now pursuing their aircraft technician certifications, and students were not necessarily seeking private pilot certifications and are now exploring support roles in the aviation industry. We are learning from our teachers and students that Aerospace is open for everyone.”

AOPA’s You Can Fly initiative is all about building the aviation and aerospace community, getting more people into the skies, using the passion for flight to showcase the wide range of aerospace career opportunities, and keeping that passion ignited. The centerpiece of You Can Fly is the unique and free high school STEM curriculum, ensuring that all of aviation and aerospace has a bright future. For the 2024-2025 school year, 116 schools across Oklahoma are scheduled to teach the AOPA “You Can Fly” program, up from 87 schools the previous year.

“Oklahoma’s aerospace and defense industries employ approximately 120,000 professionals, including engineers, technicians, mechanics, pilots, and air traffic controllers. The state’s education programs, particularly the AOPA “You Can Fly” program, play a crucial role in preparing the next generation of aerospace professionals,” said Paula Kedy, M.A. Ed., Statewide Aerospace STEM Education Manager for ODAA. “The Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics is committed to providing the resources necessary for Oklahoma schools to be successful in these programs.”

In the past school year, more than 22,700 students in 471 Districts in 47 states across the country, in all four grades, took the curriculum and learned about exciting opportunities in aviation and aerospace.