Submit Release
News Search

There were 217 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,953 in the last 365 days.

Mondelēz International to Present at the 4th Annual Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Conference on June 13, 2024

CHICAGO, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) today announced that Luca Zaramella, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 4th Annual Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Conference, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 10:15 a.m. ET. A listen-only webcast will be provided at www.mondelezinternational.com/investors and a replay of the event will also be available on the company's website.

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2023 net revenues of approximately $36 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ

Contact: Tracey Noe (Media) Shep Dunlap (Investors)
  +1 847 943 5678 +1 847 943 5454
  news@mdlz.com ir@mdlz.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Mondelēz International to Present at the 4th Annual Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Conference on June 13, 2024

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more