Weekly Traffic Update: June 7, 2024

Wakarusa Dr. traffic pattern change from Clinton Pkwy. to Research Park Way

Beginning June 17, City contractors will shift southbound Wakarusa Dr. traffic onto the newly constructed pavement from Clinton Parkway to Research Park Way. This work is associated with Phase 1b of the Wakarusa Reconstruction project. The City will provide additional notification when work for Phase 2 begins.

The City anticipates this closure to last through July 2024, pending weather or other delays.

 

Emery Rd. to close south of W. 9th St.

Beginning Monday, June 10, City crews will close Emery Rd. south of W. 9th St. to perform storm water repairs in the area.

The City anticipates this closure to end Friday, June 28, pending weather or other delays.

 

UPDATE: 8th St. to close from Connecticut St. to New Jersey St. on June 10

Originally announced in the Weekly Traffic Update for May 31, City contractors will now close 8th St. from Connecticut St. to New Jersey St. beginning Monday, June 10. This closure will allow crews to install a 24″ water transmission main at the intersection of 8th and New York St.

8th St. will be closed to thru traffic between Connecticut St. and New Jersey St. and will be fully closed at New York St.

The City anticipates this closure to end Friday, July 12, pending weather or other delays.

 

 

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org

