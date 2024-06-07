Advantech’s Valor Series: The First Series of Industrial Workstations Assembled in the USA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantech, a leading provider of computing solutions, announced the launch of Valor, its first industrial workstations assembled in the USA. Valor workstations are the epitome of versatility, catering to a spectrum of industries with unparalleled efficiency. Ideal for medical, retail, and manufacturing environments, these stations seamlessly integrate cutting-edge technology with robust design.
Valor Product Lineup:
1- Valor Mini: A compact yet powerful solution for space-constrained environments.
2- Valor Small Form Factor: Balances size and performance, offering versatile application in various industrial settings.
3- Valor Tower: Provides maximum performance and expandability for the most demanding applications.
Advantech's Valor series represents a significant step forward in industrial computing, providing manufacturers with the robust, reliable, and scalable solutions they need to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.
Key Features and Benefits:
• Revision Control: Advantech's locked bill-of-materials guarantees a consistent and reliable product year after year. This meticulous revision control ensures that each workstation maintains uniformity in components and performance, providing stability and ease of maintenance for your computing infrastructure.
• Longevity: Valor workstations are built to last, offering commercial-style desktop systems with lifecycles exceeding 7 years. This exceptional durability ensures sustained performance over time, reducing the need for frequent replacements and minimizing operational downtime, thereby enhancing long-term productivity and cost efficiency.
• Customization: The Valor series is designed to meet diverse business needs with extensive customization options. These include tailored hardware configurations, specific application installations, and private-labeling solutions. This level of customization allows businesses to optimize their workstations for specific tasks and industry requirements, ensuring seamless integration and maximum efficiency.
About Advantech
Advantech has the corporate vision to "Enable an Intelligent Planet". The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of AIoT and artificial intelligence, Advantech has fully deployed its sector-driven strategy, focusing particularly on seven major sectors. This deployment aims to nurture market sectors and enhance core competitiveness. In the meantime, Advantech integrates its existing product group - the AIoT + Edge computing hardware platform - with the mature WISE-IoT software platform. Together with our industrial AI solutions and business expertise, this integration will form an "orchestrator" model for seamless industrial chain connections, benefiting both our partners and clients. Advantech is also working with business partners to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence. (www.advantech.com)
For more information about the Valor series and to explore how it can benefit your manufacturing operations, visit https://advantech-virtual.com/valor/ or email buy@advantech.com.
Arnold Edwin
Valor Product Lineup:
1- Valor Mini: A compact yet powerful solution for space-constrained environments.
2- Valor Small Form Factor: Balances size and performance, offering versatile application in various industrial settings.
3- Valor Tower: Provides maximum performance and expandability for the most demanding applications.
Advantech's Valor series represents a significant step forward in industrial computing, providing manufacturers with the robust, reliable, and scalable solutions they need to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.
Key Features and Benefits:
• Revision Control: Advantech's locked bill-of-materials guarantees a consistent and reliable product year after year. This meticulous revision control ensures that each workstation maintains uniformity in components and performance, providing stability and ease of maintenance for your computing infrastructure.
• Longevity: Valor workstations are built to last, offering commercial-style desktop systems with lifecycles exceeding 7 years. This exceptional durability ensures sustained performance over time, reducing the need for frequent replacements and minimizing operational downtime, thereby enhancing long-term productivity and cost efficiency.
• Customization: The Valor series is designed to meet diverse business needs with extensive customization options. These include tailored hardware configurations, specific application installations, and private-labeling solutions. This level of customization allows businesses to optimize their workstations for specific tasks and industry requirements, ensuring seamless integration and maximum efficiency.
About Advantech
Advantech has the corporate vision to "Enable an Intelligent Planet". The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of AIoT and artificial intelligence, Advantech has fully deployed its sector-driven strategy, focusing particularly on seven major sectors. This deployment aims to nurture market sectors and enhance core competitiveness. In the meantime, Advantech integrates its existing product group - the AIoT + Edge computing hardware platform - with the mature WISE-IoT software platform. Together with our industrial AI solutions and business expertise, this integration will form an "orchestrator" model for seamless industrial chain connections, benefiting both our partners and clients. Advantech is also working with business partners to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence. (www.advantech.com)
For more information about the Valor series and to explore how it can benefit your manufacturing operations, visit https://advantech-virtual.com/valor/ or email buy@advantech.com.
Arnold Edwin
Advantech
+1 888-576-9668
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
Introducing the Valor Family Workstations