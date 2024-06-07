Machine Learning Engineer Course Launch - Interview Kickstart Releases ML Engineer Course With Interview Prep

Santa Clara, California, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SANTA CLARA, CA – Interview Kickstart is pleased to announce the launch of its cutting-edge training courses in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). These meticulously designed programs aim to equip aspiring ML engineers and professionals seeking to enhance their ML skills with essential knowledge and expertise to excel in technical interviews and secure prestigious roles at leading tech firms. For more information visit: https://www.interviewkickstart.com/courses/machine-learning-course

The ML course is specifically tailored for software engineers, data science professionals, and STEM graduates. It provides comprehensive training in Python fundamentals, software development essentials, intricate mathematics for ML, and advanced frameworks. The Interview Preparation segment also covers data structures, algorithms, software system design essentials, and career coaching sessions to ensure candidates are thoroughly prepared for challenging interviews. For those with a passion for MLOPs, the specialized training program offers advanced data management techniques, distributed model training strategies, Kubernetes deployment, cloud platform utilization, and essential model monitoring.

The curriculum is designed and taught by AI/ML experts from leading FAANG+ companies. According to past students who have landed top jobs at FAANG+ companies, the two key advantages of Interview Kickstart are the live online classes and live feedback from FAANG+ instructors. A key differentiator of the program is the focus on the Capstone Project, which requires those enrolled to get hands-on experience in ML and deliver industry relevant real world applications.

With a proven track record of training over 21,000 tech professionals in advancing their careers, Interview Kickstart has become a trusted platform for career advancement. Many graduates have secured positions at industry giants such as Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft, with some experiencing up to a 66.5% increase in salary post-course completion.

Burhanuddin Pithawala, representing Interview Kickstart, shared his excitement about the introduction of these courses. "Our core mission is to facilitate successful career transitions for tech professionals, and these courses echo our dedication," he stated. "The Machine Learning course and ML Engineering training program have been carefully curated to meet the growing need for skilled professionals in the industry. We're eager to witness our students make significant strides in AI and ML."

Pithawala also emphasized the unique advantages of the program’s live classes. "The live classes and multiple instructors from top technology firms allow us to constantly update the courses based on industry trends. This helps our learners stay at the cutting edge of technology, ensuring they are receiving the most relevant and current knowledge while being part of the program."

https://youtu.be/U9AtbBQLU4A?si=3-0KtE0QbKP9i5pf

Enrollment is now open for both the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning courses. Technology professionals are encouraged to sign up and start a journey that can significantly enhance their careers in the fast-paced fields of artificial intelligence and machine learning. To learn more visit https://www.interviewkickstart.com

###

For more information about Interview Kickstart, contact the company here:



Interview Kickstart

Dashrath Rajpurohit

+1 415-888-9207

start@interviewkickstart.com

4701 Patrick Henry Dr Bldg 25, Santa Clara, CA 95054, United States

Dashrath Rajpurohit