Get to know what undermines sustainable fisheries

The term “IUU fishing” refers to fishing and related activities that operate outside the law and undermine sustainable fisheries.

IUU fishing includes many types of illicit activities, for example, fishing without a licence or authorization, not reporting or misreporting catches, fishing in prohibited areas and catching or selling prohibited species, or fishing in areas not covered by a regulatory framework, IUU fishing takes place whenever fishing vessels do not operate in line with the requirements established by national, regional, and international regulatory schemes and management systems. Read more here.