Submit Release
News Search

There were 235 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,951 in the last 365 days.

Get to know what undermines sustainable fisheries

The term “IUU fishing” refers to fishing and related activities that operate outside the law and undermine sustainable fisheries.

IUU fishing includes many types of illicit activities, for example, fishing without a licence or authorization, not reporting or misreporting catches, fishing in prohibited areas and catching or selling prohibited species, or fishing in areas not covered by a regulatory framework, IUU fishing takes place whenever fishing vessels do not operate in line with the requirements established by national, regional, and international regulatory schemes and management systems. Read more here.

Why is combatting IUU fishing important?

IUU fishing catches millions of tonnes of fish every year.

It is estimated that IUU fishing accounts on average for about 20% (or 1 in 5) of the world’s catch.

IUU fishing creates unfair competition with fishers that abide by the regulations, threatening the food security and livelihoods of entire coastal communities.

IUU fishing puts the sustainability of fish stocks and the wellbeing of marine ecosystems in peril.

IUU fishing is often linked to indecent working conditions, labour abuse and slavery.

Buying IUU-caught fish products, even unknowingly, means indirectly supporting all the unsustainable practices behind them.

As consumers we can make a difference with what we choose to buy and eat.

You just read:

Get to know what undermines sustainable fisheries

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more