Get to know what undermines sustainable fisheries
The term “IUU fishing” refers to fishing and related activities that operate outside the law and undermine sustainable fisheries.
IUU fishing includes many types of illicit activities, for example, fishing without a licence or authorization, not reporting or misreporting catches, fishing in prohibited areas and catching or selling prohibited species, or fishing in areas not covered by a regulatory framework, IUU fishing takes place whenever fishing vessels do not operate in line with the requirements established by national, regional, and international regulatory schemes and management systems. Read more here.
Why is combatting IUU fishing important?
IUU fishing catches millions of tonnes of fish every year.
It is estimated that IUU fishing accounts on average for about 20% (or 1 in 5) of the world’s catch.
IUU fishing creates unfair competition with fishers that abide by the regulations, threatening the food security and livelihoods of entire coastal communities.
IUU fishing puts the sustainability of fish stocks and the wellbeing of marine ecosystems in peril.
IUU fishing is often linked to indecent working conditions, labour abuse and slavery.
Buying IUU-caught fish products, even unknowingly, means indirectly supporting all the unsustainable practices behind them.
As consumers we can make a difference with what we choose to buy and eat.