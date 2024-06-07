Pharmaceutical Plastic Bottles Market Worth USD 82.01 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 10.65%
Pharmaceutical Plastic Bottles Market Size Share Growth Analysis Report 2024-2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “According to the SNS Insider report, the Pharmaceutical Plastic Bottles Market Growth was valued at USD 36.5 billion in 2023. It is projected to reach USD 82.01 billion by 2031”
Studies show an 85% of industry professionals value plastic's unmatched ability to act as a barrier against moisture, light, and oxygen.
This ensures the potency and safety of medications throughout their shelf life. Moreover, 72% cite the convenience and ease of use plastic bottles provide for patients, particularly with lightweight and shatter-resistant properties compared to glass. Finally, advancements in plastic technology are propelling the market forward. Investments in R&D are yielding a remarkable 68% increase in the production of specialized plastic bottles with features like heat and UV resistance, crucial for maintaining drug integrity.
Challenges:
While plastics offer a lightweight, shatter-resistant, and cost-effective solution accounting for roughly 80% of pharmaceutical packaging, their environmental impact is undeniable. Disposal challenges loom large, with only an estimated 14% of plastic packaging being recycled globally. Furthermore, fluctuating oil prices, a key material source, can cause price instability for manufacturers up to 15% cost increase according to a SNS Insider. Additionally, stringent regulations regarding child-resistant closures and material safety can add complexity and cost to production.
Major Players Listed in this Report are:
- Berry Global Inc
- AptarGroup Inc
- Amcor Plc
- L.Smith Company
- Gerresheimer AG
- Pro-Pac Packaging Group Pty Ltd
- United States of America Plastic Corporation
- Alpack Inc
- Comar LLC
- Berk Company
A study by SNS Insider suggests a potential upsurge in demand for high-barrier plastic bottles by 22% by 2031, driven by the growing need for extended shelf life of sensitive medications.
Also, with rising concerns about medication adherence, the incorporation of child-resistant and senior-friendly cap designs is anticipated to grow by 18% within the forecast period. Additionally, the market for bio-based and recycled plastic bottles in pharmaceuticals is expected to witness a surge of 15% by 2031, capitalizing on the increasing focus on sustainability within the healthcare sector.
Pharmaceutical Plastic Bottles Market Key Segments:
By Material
- Polyethylene
- High-density polyethylene (HDPE)
- Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)
- Polyethylene Terephthalate
- Polypropylene
- Polyvinyl Chloride
By Capacity
- Below 100 ml
- 100-250 ml
- Above 250 ml
By Bottle Type
- Plastic Bottles for Opthalmic/Nasal formulations
- Plastic Bottles for Solid Formulations
- Plastic Bottles for Liquid
By Closure Type
- Screw Cap
- Crown Cap
- Friction Fit
- Other Closures
By Application
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Compounding Pharmacies
High-density polyethylene (HDPE) dominates, contributing a significant share exceeding 60% due to its versatility and cost-effectiveness.
It excels in creating rigid, translucent bottles with excellent barriers against moisture and chemicals, ideal for various medications. However, for weight reduction and improved aesthetics, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) is gaining traction at around 20%. PET offers a lightweight alternative for non-light sensitive drugs, facilitating easier transportation and potentially lowering costs. Polypropylene (PP), another contender, accounts for roughly 15%, favored for its clarity and chemical resistance, making it suitable for containers housing specific drugs or supplements.
North America dominates, capturing 38.7% of the global market share, driven by a strong and advanced pharmaceutical industry.
Europe follows closely behind at 33.5%, mix by stringent regulations that prioritize high-quality packaging for medication. However, the Asia Pacific region is poised for explosive growth, projected to be the fastest-growing market with a projected share of 22.1% by 2031. This rise is driven by an expanding middle class, rising healthcare expenditure, and an aging population with increasing pharmaceutical needs. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, though currently holding a smaller market share combined 5.7%, exhibit promising potential due to developing economies and growing investments in the healthcare sector.
Competitive Landscape:
- Incumbent manufacturers control roughly 60% of the market, leveraging their global reach and brand recognition to secure contracts with major pharmaceutical companies.
- However, a wave of regional participants is capturing around 25% of the market, capitalizing on agility and cost-effectiveness to provide to niche segments and geographically specific needs.
- The remaining 15% of the market witness’s fierce competition between innovative startups and established players. Startups, with their focus on sustainable and child-resistant packaging solutions, are attracting a sizeable portion of this segment.
Key Takeaways:
- The functional benefits of plastic are unmatched – with over 70% of respondents in industry surveys citing its superior barrier properties, lightweight design, and shatter resistance as key advantages.
- This ensures product integrity during transportation and storage. Secondly, the rise of biologics and personalized medicine is forcing a demand for specialized packaging solutions, with nearly 60% of market growth expected to stem from these segments.
- Sustainability concerns are being addressed by advancements in bioplastics and increased recycling initiatives, with eco-conscious practices projected to influence over 80% of purchasing decisions in the coming years.
