Commission seeks feedback on draft targeted amendments to rules on small amounts of State aid to the agricultural sector

The European Commission has launched today a public consultation inviting all interested parties to comment on draft targeted amendments to the rules on small amounts of aid to the agricultural sector (‘Agricultural de minimis Regulation’). All interested parties can respond to the public consultation until 21 July 2024.

The Agricultural de minimis Regulation exempts small amounts from State aid control since they are deemed to have no impact on competition and trade in the Single Market. Member States can currently grant support to the agricultural sector of up to €20,000 per beneficiary over a period of three fiscal years without prior notification for Commission approval. The Commission has taken note of the European Council’s conclusions of April 2024 on the importance of a competitive, sustainable, and resilient agricultural sector. Against this background and in view of the increasing inflationary pressure on the farming sector and high commodity prices, the Commission has launched a targeted revision of the Agricultural de minimis Regulation on 2 May 2024, earlier than the planned review.

The Commission is now seeking feedback on this early revision of the Regulation. By increasing the maximum de minimis ceiling per company to account for inflation, the proposed amendments will widen the possibilities for Member States to provide support to farmers in a simpler, faster, more direct and efficient manner. In addition, the proposed amendments will reduce the administrative burden for farmers.