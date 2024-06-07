Screw Top Jar Market worth USD 859.87 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% - Exclusive Report by SNS Insider
Screw Top Jar Market Size Share Trends & Future Scope Report 2023-2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “According to the SNS Insider report, the Screw Top Jar Market Trends was valued at USD 582 million in 2023. According to SNS Insider projections, the market is expected to reach USD 859.87 million by 2031”
A growing 68% of consumers prioritize eco-friendly and sustainable packaging, promoting the demand for reusable glass jars with screw tops.
This aligns perfectly with the 42% rise in home-based food preservation techniques like pickling and fermentation, further driving the market. Additionally, the 27% rise in online grocery shopping necessitates leak-proof and secure containers for transit, making screw top jars a favorable option. Moreover, the increasing 35% health consciousness translates to a rise in demand for storing dry goods like grains and nuts in airtight containers, a task screw top jars excel at.
Major Players Listed in this Report are:
- Ardagh Group S.A
- Gulf glass manufacturing CO. KSC
- SKS Bottle and Packaging, Inc
- Hukam Chand Yash pal
- HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Klar glass Sp.z.o.o
- The Container Store Inc
- Le Parfait
- Verallia
- Auer Packaging
What are the risk metrics analysed by SNS Insider?
Sustainability concerns are putting pressure on traditional glass jars.
Studies show 72% of consumers are willing to pay more for eco-friendly packaging, leading to a rise in demand for biodegradable and compostable alternatives like bagasse containers. Finally, cost remains a key factor. Although screw-top lids offer a good seal, their production can be more expensive compared to simpler closures like snap-on lids. This can be a deciding factor for budget-conscious manufacturers, particularly for low-value products.
A 2023 survey by SNS Insider indicates a growing 32% interest in screw-top jars for non-food applications.
This trend is driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and reusable alternatives. In the home decor segment, 27% of respondents expressed interest in using screw-top jars for storing craft supplies or creating DIY terrariums. Furthermore, 19% see them as ideal for organizing bathroom essentials or laundry detergent, highlighting their potential in the personal care and home organization sectors.
Key Segment Analysis: Growth Factors and Market Share
Food & Beverage dominates, claiming over 50%, driven by the secure seal for dry goods, liquids, and preserves. Within food, customization dominates, with wide-mouth jars holds 30% ideal for bulk ingredients and spices, while narrow-mouth jars hold 20% excel for condiments and sauces. Meanwhile, the home & personal care segment thrives at 25%, with leak-proof jars holds 15% favored for creams and lotions, and child-resistant closures holds 10% crucial for safety in households. Notably, the growing environmental consciousness has increased a 15% rise in the use of screw top jars for sustainable packaging solutions.
Screw Top Jar Market Key Segments:
By Material
- Plastic
- Glass
- Metal
By Capacity
- Less than 50 ml
- 51 to 200 ml
- 201 to 500 ml
- 501 to 1000 ml
- 1000 ml and above
By Product
- Oilseeds
- Cereals
- Others
By End-use
- Food & Beverages
- Healthcare
- Chemicals
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Household
The screw top jar market is experiencing a rise in Southeast Asia projected at 38% growth by 2031 and Latin America anticipated to reach 35% growth by 2031 due to an expanding middle class.
This expanding demographic holds a rising disposable income, leading to a preference for packaged consumer goods, particularly in food and beverages. This translates to a demand for packaging solutions that are both convenient and secure, factors where screw top jars excel. Furthermore, rapid urbanization in these regions predicted to reach 52% in Southeast Asia and 41% in Latin America by 2031 is driving the growth of modern retail formats like supermarkets, which heavily rely on screw top jars for product presentation and ease of purchase.
Key Trends analysed by SNS Insider encouraging the growth of the market:
Driven by a growing environmentally conscious consumer base, demand for glass jars is projected to reach nearly 70% of the market by 2031, up from 55% currently. This trend is driven by the reusability and recyclability of glass, aligning with a global push for reduced plastic usage.
Conversely, the plastic screw-top jar segment is innovating with bioplastics derived from plant-based materials. This provides to a growing demand for eco-friendly yet cost-effective options, expected to hold around 30% of the market share.
Manufacturers are developing child-resistant and tamper-evident closures to address safety concerns, particularly in the food and beverage industry.
Competitive landscape:
- Plastic holds the crown at 60% due to cost-effectiveness and variety in resins like PP and HDPE. Glass trails behind at 40%, but enjoys a loyal following in the premium food and beverage sector where 60% of consumers prioritize visual appeal and sustainability, aligning perfectly with glass's reusability and inert nature.
- North America holds the largest market share, the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing a rise, driven by production giants like China and India capitalizing on lower manufacturing costs.
- This price sensitivity creates a dynamic environment where established players like Verallia and Rayware have to constantly innovate – offering eco-friendly plastic options or child-resistant lids – to retain market share against regional competitors with competitive pricing.
Key Takeaways:
- Across industries, from food preservation 60% of consumers prioritize sustainable and visually appealing packaging for beauty products to pharmaceuticals, the leak-proof, resealable design offers a practical solution.
- This reusability resonates with eco-conscious consumers, driving the market towards sustainable packaging. Though plastic (PET, HDPE, LDPE) dominates due to cost-effectiveness, glass options provide to a premium market segment.
- Interestingly, the jar's design itself influences purchasing decisions, particularly in personal care and food & beverage industries, where aesthetics play a significant role.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1.Introduction
2.Research Methodology
3.Market Dynamics
4.Impact Analysis
5.Value Chain Analysis
6.Porter’s 5 forces model
7.PEST Analysis
8.Screw Top Jar Market Segmentation, By Material
9.Screw Top Jar Market Segmentation, By Capacity
10.Screw Top Jar Market Segmentation, By Product
11.Screw Top Jar Market Segmentation, By End-use
12.Regional Analysis
13.Company Profiles
14.Competitive Landscape
15.Conclusion
Continue....
