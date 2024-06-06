SLOVENIA, June 6 - The Prime Minister, Robert Golob, attended a ceremony marking the laying of the foundation stone for the repository for low- and intermediate-level radioactive waste (LILRW), which is intended for the permanent disposal of waste of this type generated in the Republic of Slovenia.
You just read:
Prime Minister Golob: Whatever we do, we do it with future generations in mind
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.