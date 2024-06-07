Wepal-Quasimeme Workshop on Quality Assurance for inorganic carbon system measurements in context of ocean acidification monitoring (new dates to be confirmed)

Please note this workshop has been postponed to 2025. Dates to de confirmed. In order to best define the dates and make it accessible as possible, kindly fill this survey before 1 July 2024. SURVEY

8 years after the first Wepal-Quasimeme Ocean Acidification (OA) workshop in Southampton and after 3 years of the AQ15 Wepal-Quasimeme intercalibration exercise, it’s time to bring the Ocean Acidification community back together.

The first OSPAR QSR on OA was published in 2023 but there is still, more than ever before, a need for high quality data (TA, DIC, pH, pCO2) to strengthen all scientific output on OA. OSPAR, as well as other international initiatives such as ICOS, GOA-ON and AMAP, indicate that strong international collaborative monitoring programmes on OA need to continue, to facilitate meaningful data gathering, collation and assessment.

A consistent approach to sampling, sample pre-treatment, analysis, quality control, validation of methods, calculation of derived variables and an understanding of methodological limitations is required; methods should be fit for purpose. Many monitoring agencies, with varying levels of experience are analysing samples for carbonate chemistry parameter on different types of instruments but also using new techniques, as more sensors are installed on buoys or ships, or more automated analysers are set up.

There’s still a gap in availability of CRMs, standards, buffers for quality control and calibrations when analysing marine samples. Worldwide, Scripps reference materials are used for QC or calibration for total alkalinity (TA), dissolved inorganic carbon (DIC) and pH analysis without having a separate way of ensuring that their measurement system is in control and has a calibration with known linearity. Thus, even when reference materials are used there are likely to be unidentified uncertainties showing up on a well-designed proficiency study like the QUASIMEME AQ15.

Aims of the Workshop

To obtain a consistent approach to sampling, sample pre-treatment sample storage across the OSPAR contracting parties and AMAP countries for all four carbonate parameters (TA / DIC / pCO2 / pH) and discuss sample preservation alternatives for HgCl2. Discuss the key analytical techniques for all four carbonate chemistry parameter measurements; challenges, limitations and misconceptions affecting quality of results. The emphasis of the workshop will be on the parameters of TA/DIC/pH since these are likely to progress to the OSPAR CEMP but considerations will also be given to pCO2. Discuss new more automated analytical techniques and measurements with sensors. Can these instruments provide data that obtain the weather or climate goals? Are the methods fit for purpose? To obtain a consistent approach to the analysis of TA/DIC/pH, and correct use of reference materials/standards across the OSPAR and AMAP regions. The role of Quasimeme exercises in Quality assurance and Quality assessment. What are the results after 3 years AQ15 intercalibration exercises and what is the way forward? Consider the limitations of reference materials across the OSPAR and AMAP regions i.e. salinity ranges, open oceans and coastal waters. New initiatives? Address data quality objectives needed for various assessment purposes. GOA-ON identified the need for two different levels of data quality to ensure the availability of data and permit assessment of short-term variability as well as longer term trends. To be inline with recent years Accreditation Bodies.

