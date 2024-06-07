The ocean accounts for 70% of Earth’s surface and serves as a habitat for a wide variety of life forms. The phytoplanktons are mobile microscopic organisms comprising both photosynthetic prokaryotes and eukaryotes, inhabiting marine and fresh-water systems. They play vital roles in marine ecosystems by acting as primary producers, affecting biogeochemical cycles, and regulating productivity outcomes. In the context of marine environments, the phytoplankton’s productivity is influenced by a range of natural and human-induced activities. Various stresses that phytoplankton face include temperature, CO 2 concentration, acidification, ozone depletion, nutrient availability, and pollution caused by pollutants such as pesticides, organic pollutants, crude oil spills etc. These factors significantly affect survival, behavior, nutritional procurement, reproduction, and overall population dynamics. In this chapter, our objective is to systematically present all the discoveries related to the various stresses that affect the phytoplankton community by outlining the challenges, exploring their impacts, and analyzing their significance in relation to climate change, ecological shifts, environmental protection, and fisheries oceanography.

Singh S., 2024. Case studies on stress responses in various phytoplanktons. Stress Biology in Photosynthetic Organisms: 375-384. Article.

