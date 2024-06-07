Submit Release
News Search

There were 247 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,970 in the last 365 days.

Case studies on stress responses in various phytoplanktons

Case studies on stress responses in various phytoplanktons

Published 7 June 2024 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: biological response, phytoplankton, review

The ocean accounts for 70% of Earth’s surface and serves as a habitat for a wide variety of life forms. The phytoplanktons are mobile microscopic organisms comprising both photosynthetic prokaryotes and eukaryotes, inhabiting marine and fresh-water systems. They play vital roles in marine ecosystems by acting as primary producers, affecting biogeochemical cycles, and regulating productivity outcomes. In the context of marine environments, the phytoplankton’s productivity is influenced by a range of natural and human-induced activities. Various stresses that phytoplankton face include temperature, CO2 concentration, acidification, ozone depletion, nutrient availability, and pollution caused by pollutants such as pesticides, organic pollutants, crude oil spills etc. These factors significantly affect survival, behavior, nutritional procurement, reproduction, and overall population dynamics. In this chapter, our objective is to systematically present all the discoveries related to the various stresses that affect the phytoplankton community by outlining the challenges, exploring their impacts, and analyzing their significance in relation to climate change, ecological shifts, environmental protection, and fisheries oceanography.

Singh S., 2024. Case studies on stress responses in various phytoplanktons. Stress Biology in Photosynthetic Organisms: 375-384. Article.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Case studies on stress responses in various phytoplanktons

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more