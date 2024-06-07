Submit Release
Turning the tide: ocean climate action next steps

Published 7 June 2024 Newsletters and reports , Press releases Leave a Comment

Ahead of World Oceans Day 2024 on June 8, the Center for the Blue Economy in partnership with more than 60 marine and environmental organizations released a report highlighting the Biden Administration’s leadership on ocean climate action and key next steps.

The progress report, entitled Turning the Tide: Biden Administration Leadership on Ocean Climate Action & Recommended Next Steps,” urges action in 10 key areas:

  1. Expand Responsibly-Sited Offshore Wind and Phase Out Offshore Drilling
  2. Enhance Coastal Resilience and Adaptation
  3. Promote Green Shipping and Ports
  4. Protect Blue Carbon
  5. Reduce Plastic Pollution and Emissions
  6. Support Climate Ready Fisheries 
  7. End IUU Fishing and Human Rights Abuses in the Seafood Sector 
  8. Advance Marine Protected Areas
  9. Minimize and Address Ocean Acidification 
  10. Evaluate Marine Carbon Dioxide Removal

The United States is positioned like never before to leverage the ocean as a powerful source of climate solutions.  The Biden Administration’s leadership across federal agencies, combined with unprecedented ocean and coastal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, is positioning the US as a global leader to leverage the ocean as a source of climate solutions.  With an ambitious administration, strong ocean climate leadership in Congress, and a relentless nationwide network of ocean advocates, our country is ushering in a new era of ocean climate action. 

Rachel Christopherson, Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, 4 June 2024. Full article.

