ATMOsphere Approves Natural Refrigerants Label for Ceptek
The ATMO Approved label is a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers and contractors of natural refrigerant systems and components.
Ceptek’s mission is to lead the way in transforming the refrigeration industry in its transition to natural refrigerants while maximizing energy efficiency”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATMOsphere, a global market accelerator of clean cooling and heating solutions, and publisher of NaturalRefrigerants.com, has approved the ATMO Approved Natural Refrigerants Label for Canadian industrial refrigeration manufacturer Ceptek.
— Mathieu Cardinal, President and CEO of RefPlus
Ceptek is a subsidiary of Canadian commercial and light-industrial refrigeration manufacturer RefPlus, which acquired Ceptek last year.
ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) launched the label in June 2022 as a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components around the world. Labels were also approved in 2023 for SCM Frigo, M&M Carnot, Zudek, MIRAI Intex, Novum and Temprite. In 2024, GTS, Nihon Netsugen Systems, Refra and Zero-C have been approved, Fenagy has been reapproved, and Secon, Güntner, TEKO, M&M Carnot and Zudek have been reapproved for the second time.
In November 2023, ATMOsphere opened label registration for 2024 with a new category for contractors and installers who accelerate the adoption of natural refrigerant-based cooling and heating solutions. To date, contractors Equans Kältetechnik, SURE Solutions and General Refrigeration have been approved for the label.
“Applying for the ATMO Approved Label fits our corporate mission, and we believe that being recognized as a best-in-class natural refrigerants company reaffirms our commitment to environmentally-friendly practices, driving innovation, and leading the charge towards a greener future,” said Mathieu Cardinal, President and CEO of RefPlus.
The ATMOsphere label is designed to help qualified manufacturers to market products to new customers and regions in the natural refrigerants marketplace, including products using CO2 (R744) and ammonia (R717). In addition, the label is meant to help end users identify best-in-class suppliers.
Once approved, companies can place the ATMOsphere Natural Refrigerant Label in a myriad of places, such as directly on products, marketing material, email signatures, company pitches and trade show booths.
“The label will be very visible in the global marketplace, and companies can take advantage of this to strengthen their brand,” noted Marc Chasserot, ATMOsphere’s Founder and CEO.
“By being global and multi-application, this label can help to create trust across the new applications and regions,” added Chasserot. “We want to use this multi-year label process to help move the market to cleaner solutions with natural refrigerant solutions over time.”
Founded in 2010, Granby, Quebec-based Ceptek company is a leading manufacturing of large-capacity CO2 and ammonia/CO2 cascade industrial equipment. The company designs and manufactures, among other things, central refrigeration systems, high-temperature industrial heat pumps, fluid coolers and technical rooms. In recent years, Ceptek has designed and developed numerous large-scale projects in the pharmaceutical, agri-food processing and fisheries sectors, among others, and has specialized in supporting companies in their energy transition and decarbonization efforts.
“Since its inception, Ceptek [has embraced] sustainability,” said Cardinal. “We believe that we owe it to our planet and future generations!”
Three pillars
To qualify for an ATMOsphere label, manufacturers have to demonstrate excellence across three pillars:
1) company vision;
2) customer satisfaction (measured via testimonials from multiple end users confirming the reliability, performance and service of these companies and products); and
3) measurable impact.
Commenting on a Ceptek CO2 refrigeration system installed in a supermarket, Patrick Blanchette, Refrigeration Director for Canadian contractor GNR Corbus, noted that the system is “very well built,” as well as “very reliable,” with “good performance and outstanding after-sales service.” He has found the company to be a “very conscientious manufacturer who is easy to communicate with,” adding, “Ceptek is an important business partner for us.”
The 2024 label also includes training criteria for the first time for new applications and renewals. “We want to recognize a proactive approach to training customers, partners, employees and suppliers to ensure we not only have the best-in-class equipment but the best-in-class installation and maintenance of these systems,” Chasserot said.
ATMOsphere has been active in the natural refrigerant space for nearly 20 years. During this time, the company has:
• published dozens of natural refrigerant-related market reports on market players, technologies and solutions worldwide across multiple applications;
• hosted over 60 international natural refrigerant conferences, bringing together thousands of experts and hundreds of speakers over nearly 15 years, covering all the latest trends and players;
• written thousands of articles reporting on natural refrigerant companies and products in the industry; and
• sent representatives to hundreds of trade shows around the world, meeting with natural refrigerant experts face-to-face (in addition to countless individual meetings outside official events).
“We feel that, as an independent player with a global mindset and a global presence across all natural refrigerants and multiple applications, we are very well suited to provide this level of approval for the label,” explained Chasserot.
About Ceptek
About ATMOsphere
For the past 20 years, market accelerator ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) has been active in helping bring climate-friendly technologies faster to market. ATMOsphere supports over 100 partners worldwide in the HVAC&R sector, where the focus is on sustainable refrigeration, heating & cooling technologies using natural refrigerants.
