Automotive Smart Antenna Market to reach $6.36 billion by 2031, driven by safety features and connected car apps.

Automotive Smart Antenna Market Size, Share, Growth Factors, Outlook and Industry Scope, Forecast 2024 to 2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Smart Antenna Market Size was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.36 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period (2024-2031).
Market Drivers
The automotive smart antenna market is fueled by a confluence of factors that hinge on the ever-increasing demand for connected and intelligent vehicles. The growing focus on safety features is a key driver. Smart antennas enable advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) like blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warnings by providing reliable connectivity for data transmission. Secondly, the proliferation of cellular applications in connected vehicles is propelling the market. These applications, ranging from navigation and infotainment to remote diagnostics and emergency services, all rely on seamless connectivity that smart antennas facilitate. Additionally, the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) is creating further opportunities. EVs often integrate a wider range of electronic features, placing a premium on efficient antenna solutions that smart antennas provide. Lastly, the growing adoption of V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communication, which allows vehicles to communicate with each other and roadside infrastructure, necessitates the superior performance capabilities of smart antennas. These factors combined are creating a robust market for automotive smart antennas.
Segment Analysis
Based on Vehicle Type
The automotive smart antenna market caters to passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles. Currently, passenger cars hold the largest market share, reflecting their dominance in personal transportation. These vehicles have revolutionized mobility, offering individuals freedom and convenience. They contribute roughly half of the global smart antenna market revenue, with China and the United States leading the pack, followed by Europe. However, the electric vehicle (EV) segment is rapidly changing the landscape. EVs are driving the market's fastest growth due to several reasons. First, EVs tend to be packed with electronic features compared to traditional gasoline cars. Smart antennas play a vital role in optimizing antenna solutions for these feature-rich EVs. Second, the growing adoption of V2X communication technology, which allows vehicles to talk to each other and surrounding infrastructure, necessitates the superior performance that smart antennas provide. As the EV market continues its rapid ascent, the demand for smart antennas in this segment is expected to surpass that of passenger cars in the coming years. This shift highlights the evolving automotive industry and the growing importance of smart antenna technology for the future of connected and intelligent vehicles.
By Sales Channel
OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), OES (Original Equipment Supplier), and IAM (Independent Automotive Aftermarket) are the three primary sales channels that drive the automotive smart antenna market. OEMs are in the lead at the moment.by directly integrating smart antennas into new cars, OEMs are able to set new benchmarks in technology and satisfy consumer demand for cutting-edge communication services. This guarantees optimal functionality and a smooth connection with the car's overall system. OEMs can take use of these cutting-edge parts to improve the features and functions of their vehicles by assuming control of the smart antenna at the first manufacturing phase.
Potential discoveries for the Automotive Smart Antenna Market
Some developing country is seeing growth in a particular frequency range, or there is a profitable chance in a certain electric vehicle niche market sector.
Sectors that require new smart antenna technologies by examining emerging developments, such as the arrival of self-driving cars or the possibility of 5G integration.
The car business is always changing. To have the insight to predict potential obstacles and possibilities
The major key players are
-Laird Connectivity
-Harada
-Hirschmann Car Communication
-Kathrein Automotive
-Continental AG
-Autotalks
-TE Connectivity
-Antenova
-Taoglas
-Yageo Corporation Harada Industry Co. Ltd
Brembo S.p.
-Robert Bosch Gmb HAISIN
-The Web CoNISSIN KOGYO Co.Ltd
Recent Development
In August 2023 - TE Connectivity launched their FP20 and FP40 antennas, combining multiple functions like LTE/5G, Wi-Fi 6E/7, and Bluetooth. This simplifies car installations, minimizes roof clutter, and improves aesthetics. Passengers benefit from faster internet, reliable navigation, and smoother Bluetooth connections, all future-proofed with 5G and Wi-Fi 6E/7 support. These antennas are designed specifically for connected cars.
14 Nov 2023-ZF has showcased its latest innovation, a purely electric brake system, at the Next Generation Mobility Day in Shanghai. Developed at ZF's research centers in China, the USA, and Germany, this brake-by-wire system eliminates the need for hydraulic systems and brake fluid, offering new possibilities in design and development for the global market.
September 19, 2023-Brembo wants its new artificial intelligence-based braking system, Sensify, to set a new industry standard just as antilock braking did decades ago.
