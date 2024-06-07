ATMOsphere Reapproves Natural Refrigerants Label for Temprite for Second Time
The ATMO Approved label is a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers and contractors of natural refrigerant systems and components.
We want to recognize a proactive approach to training, to ensure we not only have the best-in-class equipment but the best-in-class installation and maintenance of these systems.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATMOsphere, a global market accelerator of clean cooling and heating solutions and publisher of NaturalRefrigerants.com, has reapproved the ATMO Approved Natural Refrigerants Label for Temprite, a U.S. manufacturer of oil management products for refrigeration systems, for the second time.
— Marc Chasserot, ATMOsphere Founder and CEO
ATMOsphere initially approved Temprite for the label in October 2022 and reapproved the company in March 2023.
ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) launched the label in June 2022 as a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components around the world. Labels were also approved in 2023 for M&M Carnot, Zudek, MIRAI Intex, Novum and Temprite. In 2024, GTS, Nihon Netsugen Systems, Refra and Zero-C have been approved, Fenagy and SCM Frigo have been reapproved, and Secon, Güntner, TEKO, M&M Carnot and Zudek have been reapproved for the second time.
In November 2023, ATMOsphere opened label registration for 2024 with a new category for contractors and installers who accelerate the adoption of natural refrigerant-based cooling and heating solutions. To date, contractors Equans Kältetechnik, SURE Solutions and General Refrigeration have been approved for the label.
“We want to communicate the importance of a Temprite high-efficiency oil separator in natural refrigerant systems,” said Jim Nonnie, President of Temprite. “It is essential for capturing and retaining dirt in the filter and returning the oil back to the compressor, thus cleaning the system, increasing system efficiency and capacity, minimizing energy consumption (and energy bills) and enabling peak system performance.”
The ATMOsphere label is designed to help qualified manufacturers to market products to new customers and regions in the natural refrigerants marketplace, including products using CO2 (R744) and ammonia (R717). In addition, the label is meant to help end users identify best-in-class suppliers.
Once approved, companies can place the ATMOsphere Natural Refrigerant Label in a myriad of places, such as directly on products, marketing material, email signatures, company pitches and trade show booths.
“The label will be very visible in the global marketplace, and companies can take advantage of this to strengthen their brand,” noted Marc Chasserot, ATMOsphere’s Founder and CEO.
“By being global and multi-application, this label can help to create trust across the new applications and regions,” added Chasserot. “We want to use this multi-year label process to help move the market to cleaner solutions with natural refrigerant solutions over time.”
Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2024, Temprite is a West Chicago, Illinois (U.S.)-based manufacturer of energy-efficient coalescent and conventional oil separators, as well as oil reservoirs, drier housings, liquid receivers, suction accumulators and other refrigerant oil management products. Temprite offers products for both transcritical CO2 and subcritical CO2, and specialty products for hydrocarbons. Ammonia-compatible versions of many of its products can be made if they are not already available.
The Temprite 130 Series of coalescent oil separators is designed specifically for transcritical CO2 systems in commercial and industrial applications. Replacing conventional oil separators with coalescent units can save retailers both energy and money, according to a report by U.S. component manufacturer Emerson Climate Technologies and shared by Temprite.
The oil separators are CE-marked (complying with PED 2014/68/EU) and are UL-listed. ASME stamped units are available while CRN applications are in process. They are rated up to 140bar (2,030psi).
Temprite products are engineered and manufactured to enable improved refrigeration system thermal efficiency by minimizing oil and dirt in the system’s evaporator. This results in shorter compressor run times, reducing carbon emissions and energy consumption and providing the highest possible return on investment, the company says.
Three pillars
To qualify for an ATMOsphere label, manufacturers have to demonstrate excellence across three pillars:
1) company vision;
2) customer satisfaction (measured via testimonials from multiple end users confirming the reliability, performance and service of these companies and products); and
3) measurable impact.
Mirko Bernabei, Technical Director for SCM Frigo, an Italian CO2 system manufacturer, commented favorably about the installation of Temprite’s 239A coalescing oil separator in SCM Frigo’s industrial refrigeration rack. “The Temprite 239A allowed us to build high-capacity refrigeration equipment simplifying the system design and ensuring high performance in oil separation,” he said. “The oil separator shows high reliability and easy maintenance.”
Bernabei added that Temprite “helps us with the selection of the components and ensures the fastest delivery” and “gave us full support on the selection and design of the installation.” In addition, Temprite is “always very committed also in supporting us with new and advanced products.”
ATMOsphere has been active in the natural refrigerant space for nearly 20 years. During this time, the company has:
• published dozens of natural refrigerant-related market reports on market players, technologies and solutions worldwide across multiple applications;
• hosted over 60 international natural refrigerant conferences, bringing together thousands of experts and hundreds of speakers over nearly 15 years, covering all the latest trends and players;
• written thousands of articles reporting on natural refrigerant companies and products in the industry; and
• sent representatives to hundreds of trade shows around the world, meeting with natural refrigerant experts face-to-face (in addition to countless individual meetings outside official events).
“We feel that, as an independent player with a global mindset and a global presence across all natural refrigerants and multiple applications, we are very well suited to provide this level of approval for the label,” explained Chasserot.
