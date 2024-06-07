Registration Now Open for Maine Department of Education 2024 Annual Summit

2024 Annual Summit Theme: Supporting the Whole Student and School Community

Registration is now open for the 2024 Maine Department of Education (DOE) Annual Summit held August 6th – 8th at the Augusta Civic Center. Sessions take place from 7 am to 5 pm each day. Breakfast and lunch are included in the registration fee of $150 for all three days. This year’s event features an all-in-one events app, over 150 session options with contact hours, four engaging keynote speakers, in addition to several mini-summits and other training options available during the event – registration instructions are available below.

This year’s theme, Supporting the Whole Student and School Community, is emphasized through a wide variety of sessions on early childhood education, student behavior (including a session on The Regulated Classroom!), social emotional learning, interdisciplinary instruction, youth engagement, special education and inclusivity, diversity, equity, and inclusion, extended learning opportunities, outdoor learning and climate education, school safety, mental health literacy, emotional intelligence, literacy, math, technology in the classroom, and so much more!

This year’s keynote speakers are Pender Makin, Maine Education Commissioner; Jared Cooney Horvath, a Neuroscientist and Educator; Kim Strobel, a motivational speaker and Happiness Coach; and Catherine Ann Wilson, the founder of Stop Trafficking US.

There are also several mini summits and training certifications being offered during the event. Mini summits include:

As part of the School Safety Summit, there are over 25 presentations from all areas involving school and student safety. Look for their tag in the listing of sessions on the agenda page.

Educational Trip Leader Permit Course – Required for any educator taking students on field trips involving water. Maine Guide and Principal of Wiscasset Middle & High School, Sarah J. Hubert will offer this full 3-day training.

– Required for any educator taking students on field trips involving water. Maine Guide and Principal of Wiscasset Middle & High School, Sarah J. Hubert will offer this full 3-day training. Functional Behavioral Assessments Training (FBA) fifteen (15) total hours (5 per day) during the three-day Annual Summit.

fifteen (15) total hours (5 per day) during the three-day Annual Summit. Maine Volunteer Leadership Conference Ten discreet sessions can be taken as an all-day track on August 6 or just attend those of interest! Designed for anyone who invites volunteers to help meet the needs of youth or community. The topics cover a new model for youth service, volunteering as a wellness intervention, engaging local business employees as volunteers, ensuring diversity and inclusion in volunteer systems, and more. Presenters include researchers, practitioners, and panelists from major state employers.

The Maine DOE Annual Summit is your summer destination for connecting with education colleagues across Maine to share ideas and reinvigorate over the summer. The 150+ sessions will give you the high-quality professional learning, tools, and resources you need to re-energize this summer while earning contact hours towards your State of Maine educator and/or administrator credential renewal before the 2024/2025 school year. You will also have the opportunity to meet with members of Maine DOE’s Certification Team all three days of the events!

Transportation & Travel Options

Ride-Share Option – The Annual Summit is now available on the GO MAINE trip planner, a statewide commuter program. The pre-filled event destination can be used and shared with other Annual Summit attendees by using this link.

Travel Reimbursement: All attendees are eligible for mileage reimbursement. Attendees traveling more than fifty (50) miles are eligible to receive reimbursement for lodging for the 3-day Annual Summit. Additional information related to lodging reimbursement and submitting for travel reimbursement can be located on the Maine Department of Education (Maine DOE) Bizzabo Annual Summit event website.

Registration

New this year, the Maine DOE is utilizing Bizzabo, an all-in-one events platform to support registration and attendance. Through Bizzabo, participants will be able to register and pay for the Summit, access their personalized schedule and registration information, and access to real-time conference and scheduling updates.

Register here.

Registration is open until July 19th. The presentation schedule and agenda will be released very soon. After registering for the summit, search for the Bizzabo app in your app store (Bizzabo in Apple Store | Bizzabo on Google Play) and log in with your email and ticket number to access the event.

We look forward to seeing you at the Annual Summit this year!