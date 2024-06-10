Pastor Dino Rizzo Announces National Serve Day Collaboration: Uniting Churches Nationwide for a Day of Impactful Service

Pastor Dino Rizzo is excited to announce an upcoming collaboration with multiple churches across the US for National Serve Day.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pastor Dino Rizzo, in partnership with the Association of Related Churches (ARC), Church of the Highlands, Servolution, and Convoy of Hope, is thrilled to announce the upcoming collaboration on National Serve Day, set to take place on July 13th. This groundbreaking collaboration aims to bring together the collective efforts of believers across the United States to serve their communities with compassion and generosity.

This partnership on National Serve Day will see the participation of 13 churches spanning across 7 states and 12 different cities. Together, these churches will mobilize their resources and volunteers to distribute an astonishing 500,000 pounds of essential items, including groceries, shoes, socks, and smoothie products, among others. This initiative underscores the commitment of these churches to address the pressing needs of individuals and families facing hardship, particularly in the wake of ongoing challenges.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the event, Pastor Dino Rizzo shared, “It’s a beautiful sight to see the dedication of these churches as they come together to make much of Jesus in their communities. United, we’ll distribute thousands of pounds of food and essential items to those in need. Truly, a dream come true—serving together and making a significant impact!”

This collaborative effort between ARC, Church of the Highlands, Servolution, and Convoy of Hope exemplifies the power of unity and collective action in addressing societal challenges. By pooling their resources and expertise, these organizations are poised to make a tangible difference in the lives of countless individuals, demonstrating the transformative potential of community-led initiatives.

National Serve Day holds a special significance as it embodies the core values of compassion, generosity, and service that are central to the mission of these churches. Beyond meeting immediate material needs, this initiative seeks to foster a sense of belonging and solidarity within communities, offering hope and encouragement to those facing adversity.

As Pastor Dino Rizzo remarked, “It’s not just about distributing goods; it’s about showing love and compassion to our neighbors, letting them know that they are not alone in their struggles. Together, we can make a meaningful impact and bring about positive change.”

For more information about National Serve Day and how to get involved with your church, please visit Servolution.org or Convoy of Hope.

About Pastor Dino Rizzo

Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran, co-founded Healing Place Church with his wife, DeLynn, where he served as senior pastor for two decades. Through his passion for inspiring believers to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo also founded Servolution.

In addition, Dino Rizzo is the Executive Director of the Association of Related Churches (ARC), where he oversees the planting of over 1,000 churches worldwide. He is also on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands and is the author of Serve Your City: How to Do It and Why It Matters.

