Sondrel launches Outsourced Design Teams service to ensure customers meet their project deadlines
As one of Europe’s leading design and supply companies, we are renowned for our digital design capabilities built up over the past twenty years so customers know we always deliver.”READING, UK, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sondrel (AIM: SND), a leading provider of ultra-complex chips for leading global technology brands, is offering customers a solution to their shortage of engineers in the form of its Outsourced Design Teams (ODT) service. Engagements can be as simple as one engineer for a few weeks to a complete team of, say, a dozen for many months.
— Paul Martin, Director of Field Engineering at Sondrel
Paul Martin, Director of Field Engineering and Customer Technology at Sondrel, explained, “It’s really difficult finding skilled engineers at the moment especially for Design and Verification. A whole chip project could be at risk of falling behind schedule due to a skills shortage that could have severe financial repercussions. You could use an agency and assemble a team but that needs a lot of people and management time as they are an unproven team. We have much simpler option for customers. Sondrel’s Outsourced Design Teams are drawn from our pool of over 100 skilled and experienced engineers that have worked for us for years and, more importantly, worked together in teams so that they can hit the ground running from day one. We hand pick the members of the team so that it exactly meets the customer’s skills requirement and manage them so that expectations are met, milestones are achieved, and all aspects of people management are handled by us so that the customer can focus on the other aspects of the project.
Sondrel’s secure and sophisticated remote working arrangements enables the company to assemble teams that are made up from engineers in any of its design centres around the world to ensure that the most suitable engineers are used irrespective of their geographical location.
“Importantly,” added Martin, “as one of Europe’s leading design and supply companies we are renowned for our digital design capabilities built up over the past twenty years so customers know we always deliver. Effectively they are tapping into the Sondrel design DNA.”
For further information, contact us with this link.
About Sondrel (Holdings) PLC (AIM: SND)
Sondrel is a UK-based fabless semiconductor company specialising in high end, complex digital Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and System on Chips (SOCs). It provides a full turnkey service in the design, prototyping, testing, packaging and production of ASICs and SoCs.
The Company is one of only a few companies capable of designing and supplying the higher-spec chips built on the most advanced semiconductor technologies, selling into a range of hyper growth end markets such as high-performance computing, automotive, artificial intelligence, VR/AR, video analytics, image processing, mobile networking and data centres. Sondrel designs have enabled products by leading technology brands including Apple (iPhone), Sony (PlayStation), Meta's (Oculus), Samsung, Google and Sony smartphones, JVC (prosumer camcorders), Tesla and Mercedes-Benz cars.
Sondrel is well-established, with a 20-year track record of successful delivery, supported by long standing ecosystem partnerships including Arm, TSMC and Samsung. Headquartered in the UK, Sondrel has a global presence with offices in UK, USA, China, India and Morocco and is listed on the London Stock Exchange as AIM: SND.
For more information, visit www.sondrel.com
Nigel Robson
Vortex PR
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn