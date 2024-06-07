Addressing Food Deserts in Rensselaer County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of the 20,000-square-foot Bargain Grocery, an affordable grocery store located at 558 River Street, representing phase one of the $75 million mixed-use Flanigan Square development on River Street in Troy, Rensselaer County. Developed by First Columbia, the project spans three buildings and will include more than 200 units of housing, including low-income and senior housing and more than 40,000 square feet of commercial space. Located within Troy's Downtown Revitalization Initiative district, the transformational project will help to address local challenges like housing and food insecurity in one of the Capital Region's most economically distressed census tracts and create a destination along the waterfront that will fuel regional growth and development.

“The completion of Bargain Grocery is another way we are addressing food deserts in our communities, and Flanigan Square epitomizes the kind of redevelopment we are striving for that will transform our downtowns,” Governor Hochul said. “Through investments in developments like this one, my administration is helping to increase the housing supply, address longstanding issues like food insecurity, and creating vibrant, dynamic neighborhoods all over New York State that will help drive the regional economy forward.”

“Today’s celebration of the completion of the Bargain Grocery is a milestone that will help ensure healthy food is available in North Troy,” Lieutenant Governor Delgado said. “And will also bring us one step closer to affordable and accessible housing and services that will only help strengthen our communities.”

Bargain Grocery was first launched due to the lack of accessibility to food in the West Utica area. Operated by the Compassion Coalition, a nonprofit serving Utica and Central New York, it has expanded its Bargain Grocery to the Capital Region. Forty percent of all food in America is wasted each year, as good, edible food is discarded out due to aesthetic appeal, packaging issues, or mis-ordering. Bargain Grocery offers quality, healthy food at affordable costs to a region with food insecurity while also working to combat food waste. Compassion Coalition also provides discreet financial assistance to those in need. Compassion Coalition has partnered with growers, distributors, and large corporate donors to bring food access to communities to combat food waste, and proceeds from the store have allowed them to give more than $50 million in donated goods each year and serve more than 350,000 individuals yearly.

The Flanigan Square project sits in the northern end of Troy's Downtown Revitalization Initiative zone, which was awarded in 2021. The compact Riverwalk DRI District contains a large portion of the city's arts, cultural, and entertainment assets, including over one and a half miles of riverfront. As part of the $10 million award, 11 total projects were selected for funding, designed to enhance the area's vibrant arts and culture scene, walkability and connectivity, housing opportunities and community services.

The Flanigan Square transformation includes three locations - 547, 549 and 558 River Street - in Downtown Troy. At 547 River Street, the project includes a 68,000 square-foot conversion of office space into 72 residential units – more than half of which will be designated low-income units. Additional interior and exterior renovations will create more than 40,000 square feet of commercial space, with plans for an exterior glass-enclosed rock-climbing wall and gym. Additional site work includes walking paths, electric vehicle charging stations, and improved parking. Next door at 549 River Street, First Columbia is planning to build a senior housing facility with 123 units.

The $75 million project is being supported by up to $6.7 million in Empire State Development (ESD) grants, including $3 million from the Capital Region's Upstate Revitalization Initiative fund. ESD has also awarded the project up to $9 million in New Market Tax Credits, which are designed to spur community development in lower-income areas of the state. Additionally, the City of Troy is contributing $400,000 from its American Rescue Plan Act allocation. The project will create nine jobs and is expected to generate more than 120 indirect jobs locally.

New York State Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “The completion of Bargain Grocery builds on the momentum of Troy’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative to provide much-needed services to existing residents. Together with these projects, the Grocery and all of Flanigan Square will help improve the downtown community while spurring economic growth for the City and the entire region for years to come.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “We are proud to partner once again with Compassion Coalition to expand their services to Flanigan Square, which will help the community with better access to affordable, healthy food. We look forward to the completion of next phase of Flanigan Square and the revitalization it will bring to the neighborhood.”

NYS Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “All New Yorkers deserve access to affordable housing and quality food that is reasonably priced. With 200 apartments, including 37 affordable, and resources like Bargain Grocery, the transformation of Flanigan Square will be a model for community revitalization. Thank you to Governor Hochul. and all our government partners for leading the way on important initiatives that move families forward.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “The State’s investment in Bargain Grocer in the Troy community builds on the Governor’s commitment to strengthen the local food system, support our farmers, and increase access to healthy, nutritious foods for all New Yorkers, particularly those in underserved areas. Not only will the Bargain Grocer store provide families in the neighborhood the opportunity to purchase food they can feel good about eating, and in many cases food sourced from local growers, but they’re also tackling food waste. Congratulations to Bargain Grocer and the Compassion Coalition on this expansion to the Capital Region.”

First Columbia Founder and President Kevin Bette said, “First Columbia is honored to be working with Empire State Development on this $75 million Flanagan Square transformation project, which includes mixed-use housing, commercial development and Bargain Grocery, a nonprofit grocery store with a mission to address food insecurity in North Central Troy, one of the most distressed neighborhoods in New York’s Capital Region. Completing construction on Bargain Grocery is an important benchmark to reach. We could not have done it without many private and public community partners. We are still looking for more partners to join in this effort. Let's channel our energies on how to solve the problem of food insecurity.”

Compassion Coalition and Bargain Grocery Founder and CEO Mike Servello said, “We are excited about this new opportunity to serve our friends and neighbors in the Troy and Capital Region through Bargain Grocery and Compassion Coalition. We thank Governor Hochul and all the wonderful people who serve in the New York State Government and have been such a huge support to make this a reality.

State Senator Jake Ashby said, “The Flanigan Square Development project is all about meeting critical community needs- more housing, more economic activity, and more accessible, nutritious food. I'm thrilled to welcome Bargain Grocery to our district, and I'm eager to support Compassion Coalition's mission as they expand to the Capital Region.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, “Bringing affordable groceries to Downtown Troy not only improves food access for residents who need it but also provides a walkable option for current and future residents. Thank you to Empire State Development and Governor Hochul for supporting the continued growth and development of the City of Troy.”

Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello said, “Bargain Grocery and the Flanagan Square development will help to transform our North Central neighborhood and city. Bargain Grocery will address a food desert and critical need in this area, along with desperately needed senior housing. Thanks to the partnership of Governor Hochul and First Columbia coupled with our city ARPA funding I’m thrilled to see this project come to fruition.”