Field Day for Women at Owl Brook Hunter Education Center

CONTACT:

Owl Brook Hunter Education Center: 603-536-1290

June 7, 2024

Holderness, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is holding a Hunter Education field day exclusively for women on Saturday, August 10, from 9:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m. at Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness. Participants must first register for and successfully complete the online Hunter Education course by visiting https://www.huntercourse.com/usa/newhampshire. The cost of the online exam is $29.00. Once students pass the online exam, they will receive a voucher with a link to register for the field day.

Attendees will learn about hunting laws and regulations, firearms handling and nomenclature, map and compass skills, and will participate in a live-fire activity. At the end of the field day, participants will be required to pass a written exam in addition to a practical field test before being granted a certificate of completion necessary for the purchase of a New Hampshire hunting license.

The field day will occur rain or shine. Participants should come prepared for the weather and bring a bag lunch.

For more information about this field day opportunity, please contact Tom Flynn or Eric Geib at Owl Brook Hunter Education Center: 603-536-1290.