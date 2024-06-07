2024 Year of Triumph of Democracy: Elections will Cover More than 2.5 Billion People – Denys Kostrzhevskyi
EINPresswire.com/ -- Elections are the main mechanism for implementing democracy, which allows citizens to participate in the governance of their state. In democratic societies, elections ensure the legitimacy of the authorities, determine the political course, and enable every voice to be heard. This was stated by Denys Kostrzhevskyi, chairman of the board of directors of Kyiv International Airport, co-founder of the European Facilitation Platform (EFP).
The first elections, which took place in Ancient Greece, initiated the concept of democracy, when citizens had the right to vote. Over the centuries, electoral processes have evolved, introducing new methods and systems that have made elections more accessible and fair to all citizens.
‘The basic principles of democracy remain unchanged: the rule of the people, the protection of the rights and freedoms of citizens, the accountability of the authorities to the people. These principles ensure the stability and development of society, creating conditions for peaceful coexistence and prosperity. More than 2.5 billion of world population will be covered by the election process during 2024’, Denys Kostrzhevskyi said.
Election campaigns have changed significantly in 2024 due to the development of technology. Social networks and the Internet have become the main platforms for campaigning and discussing political issues. This enables candidates to reach a larger audience and involve young people in the political process. Electronic voting is becoming increasingly popular, making the will expression process more convenient and faster. However, it also raises issues of cybersecurity and the protection of voters’ personal data.
‘Democracy faces many challenges in 2024. Corruption and manipulation of election results are still a serious problem. The influence of external forces, such as disinformation and cyber-attacks, also threatens the stability of democratic processes. The polarisation of society is increasing, which complicates the achievement of compromises and cooperation between different political forces’, Denys Kostrzhevskyi believes.
‘2024 will be decisive in world politics, because elections are being held in many countries of the world,’ he says.
For example, India, with a population of more than 1.4 billion people, is one of the largest democracies in the world. The elections to the Lok Sabha (House of the People of Parliament) here lasted 6 weeks during April–May. Exit polls predict a third victory for the current Prime Minister. On 2nd June 2024, Mexico (with a population of 127.5 million) held the largest election in the country’s history: they simultaneously elected the president, the mayor of the country’s capital, Mexico City, as well as the governors of eight states. The presidential candidate from Morena ruling party was Claudia Sheinbaum, who won a landslide victory. She became the first female president in the history of Mexico, as well as the first person of Jewish origin elected to this position. Mrs Sheinbaum won more than 31% of the vote, which is the highest figure in the history of the Mexican elections.
The elections to the European Parliament, which unites 27 EU member states, is being held from 6 to 9th June 2024.
The European Parliament will be elected by direct vote by EU citizens, which is one of the largest democratic processes in the world, covering more than 400 million voters. This allows EU citizens to elect their representatives, who will influence the legislation and policies of the entire Union.
In Brazil, with its more than 210 million citizens, the general election will be held on 6th October 2024. Citizens will elect the president, members of the National Congress, and state governors. Brazil’s electoral system includes direct voting, which ensures a high voter turnout.
In the United States, with a population of more than 330 million, the presidential election will be held on 5th November 2024. The American election system includes the election of the president through the electoral college, as well as elections to the Congress—the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate. Elections in the United States always draw the attention of the whole world due to their significance and influence on global politics.
In Spain, with a population of more than 47 million, the general election will be held in December 2024. Elections include the election of members of the Congress, Deputies, and the Senate. The Spanish electoral system combines pro rata representation and majority voting. This allows different political forces to be represented in parliament, which provides a wide range of opinions and interests.
‘2024 will be the year of triumph of democracy. Every country that holds fair elections demonstrates its commitment to the principles of democracy, which is the path to prosperity and stability. Fair elections are not only a mechanism for political change, but also a symbol of hope for a better future for all citizens’, Denys Kostrzhevskyi assured.
At the same time, active citizenship and participation of every citizen in elections are the key to further development and strengthening of democratic principles.
Therefore, it is important we remember our rights and obligations, participate in elections, and contribute to building a fair and prosperous society.
