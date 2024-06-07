Assistive Technology Market for Learning Disabilities to Grow at 6.9% CAGR, Reaching $298.13 Million by 2030

Assistive Technology For Students With Learning Disabilities Market

Different from intellectual development disorder, a learning disability is characterized by a kid's inability to acquire academic skills.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in prevalence of dyslexia disease and favorable government initiatives to enhance focus on learning disabilities drive the growth of the global assistive technology for students with learning disabilities market. According to the report, the global assistive technology for students with learning disabilities market generated $154.67 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $298.13 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘁:

CAGR: 6.9%

Current Market Size: USD $298.23 Million

Fastest Growing Region: North America

Projection Time: 2021-2030

Base Year: 2021

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀?

A neurodevelopmental disease known as learning disability impairs a person's capacity for speaking, listening, reading, writing, and math. Different from intellectual development disorder, a learning disability is characterized by a child's inability to acquire academic skills appropriate for their age, intellectual capacity, experience, and education, even if they typically possess average intelligence.

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵?

The global market for assistive technology for students with learning disabilities is expanding as a result of a rise in the prevalence of dyslexia and encouraging government attempts to increase attention to learning disorders. But learning problems are not well enough known, which is impeding the market's expansion. However, in the upcoming years, mobile applications and web portals will provide new possibilities.

𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝗻 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝘆𝗽𝗲:

Holding over three-fifths of the worldwide market for assistive technology for students with learning impairments in 2020, the software segment contributed the greatest share and is likely to continue leading the market for the duration of the forecast period. Furthermore, from 2021 to 2030, this market is anticipated to show the biggest CAGR of 7.2%. This is because organizations have access to well-organized enterprise resource planning (ERP) technologies that support teachers in creating better courses and effectively running classrooms and schools. The hardware market is also examined in the study.

𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝗻 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

With over 25% of the worldwide market for assistive technology for children with learning impairments in 2020, the dyslexia sector had the largest share and is expected to continue leading the market during the forecast period. This is a result of the condition's increased global prevalence within the last several years. The dysgraphia category is anticipated to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% between 2021 and 2030, primarily due to the growing utilization of behavioral and occupational treatments in treatment.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 -

▪️ Ablenet, Inc.

▪️ Adaptivation, Inc.

▪️ Rehabtool, LLC

▪️ Kurzweil Education

▪️ Enabling Devices

▪️ Inclusive Technology

▪️ Scanning Pens, Inc.

▪️ Tobii Dynavox

▪️ Praetorian

▪️ Rehacom

▪️ Timocco

▪️ Osmo

▪️ Skoog

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗕𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸

▪️ North America

▪️ Europe

▪️ Asia-Pacific

▪️ LAMEA

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆 -

▪️ The study provides an in-depth analysis of the assistive technology for students with learning disabilities market, and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

▪️ It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

▪️ Extensive analysis of the market based on procedures and services assists to understand the trends in the industry.

▪️ Key players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

