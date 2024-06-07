Jojoba Oil Market Size, Press Release, Trend, CAGR of | By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Jojoba Oil Market Analysis

The global jojoba oil market was valued at USD 130.20 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% over the forecast period. Key factors contributing to this growth include the increasing demand for naturally sourced cosmetics and personal care products, as well as the rising use of jojoba oil in nutraceutical and pharmaceutical applications.

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Naturally Sourced Cosmetics and Personal Care Products The increasing consumer preference for natural ingredients in cosmetics and personal care products is a major driver of the jojoba oil market. Jojoba oil is known for its beneficial properties, such as reducing psoriasis flare-ups, treating sunburn symptoms, and protecting the skin from sun damage. Rich in Vitamin E and other antioxidants, jojoba oil helps soothe and calm the skin, making it an excellent choice for individuals with sensitive skin. These properties are driving the growth of the market as more consumers seek out products containing jojoba oil for its therapeutic benefits.

Rising Strategic Initiatives by Companies

Companies are taking strategic initiatives to develop new jojoba oil products. For example, Jojoba Desert announced the development of JD Lusteris, a multifunctional emollient that combines the benefits of natural jojoba oil with advanced science. Such innovations are aimed at meeting consumer demand for cleaner beauty products and enhancing the sensory performance of personal care products. These strategic developments are contributing to the growth of the jojoba oil market.

Jojoba Oil Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global jojoba oil market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products.

Some of the major companies included in the global jojoba oil market report are:

Purcell Jojoba

ConnOils LLC.

Organic Crop Protectants

Jojoba Naturals

Jojoba Desert

Hallstar

Nutrix International LLC.

US Organic Group Corp.

Herbo Nutra.

The Jojoba Company Australia.

Deborah Group

Murad LLC

L'Oréal S.A

Earth Expo Company

Jojoba Oil Latest Industry News

On 3 March 2021, Recode Launched Jojoba Oil for Healthy Skin and Hair. It can be used to promote healthy hair and perfect skin. The oil is extracted using the cold-press process, which results in the highest concentration of nutrients. It was applied topically or orally to promote skin, hair, and nail health.

Increasing Usage of Jojoba Oil in Various Applications Jojoba oil's versatility extends beyond cosmetics and personal care. It is increasingly used as a lubricant, hard wax, and even fuel. Its high-pressure and high-temperature resistance make it a valuable lubricant. Additionally, jojoba oil is used in polishing waxes for flooring, shoes, and furniture, as well as in the automotive industry and for protective coatings on fruits and vegetables. This broad range of applications is further driving market growth.

Market Restraints

1. Health Concerns Related to Erucic Acid The presence of erucic acid in jojoba oil limits its use to external applications only, as it can have toxic effects if consumed. Allergic reactions, such as itchy rashes, red skin, and hives, can occur in some individuals. In severe cases, it can cause airway closure. Consuming jojoba oil can lead to stomach issues, restlessness, and dry eyes. These health concerns are significant factors restraining market growth.

Market Segment Insights

Jojoba Oil Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global jojoba oil market on the basis of type, application, distribution channel and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Cold Pressed

Refined

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Online Retail

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

1. Jojoba Oil Type Insights

Cold Pressed Segment: The cold pressed segment dominated the market in 2022 due to its 100% natural composition, retaining all nutrients and flavors of jojoba. It is highly emollient and non-comedogenic, making it suitable for sensitive skin and hair. The anti-aging and skin-brightening properties of cold pressed jojoba oil drive its demand.

Refined Segment: The refined segment is expected to grow moderately fast. Refined oils are less expensive, have longer shelf lives, and are more heat-stable, making them ideal for products requiring heat during manufacturing. This type also absorbs quickly into the skin, suitable for all skin types, boosting its market presence.

2. Jojoba Oil Application Insights

Cosmetics & Personal Care: This segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share due to the increasing demand for natural and organic products. Jojoba oil-infused hair care products improve hair texture and quality and reduce hair fall. Its use in various cosmetic formulations and as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in topical treatments also drives its demand.

Pharmaceutical, Industrial, and Others: Jojoba oil's anti-bacterial and therapeutic properties make it effective against skin conditions like psoriasis and hemorrhoids, driving its use in pharmaceuticals.

3. Distribution Channel Insights

Online Retail Segment: The online retail segment is expected to dominate the market due to the growing number of smartphone users and the strong presence of major online retailers like Walmart and Amazon. Consumers prefer online shopping for its convenience, lower prices, secure payment options, easy return policies, and attractive offers. This trend is driving the growth of the jojoba oil market through online sales.

The global jojoba oil market is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing consumer preference for natural products, strategic initiatives by companies, and the versatile applications of jojoba oil. However, health concerns related to its internal use and potential allergic reactions present challenges that need to be addressed. With advancements in product development and growing online retail channels, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory.

