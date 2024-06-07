Breathe Life Healing Centers Promotes Established Dual Diagnosis Treatment Program
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breathe Life Healing Centers, a leader in residential care for addiction treatment, is proud to promote its established Dual Diagnosis Treatment program. This initiative highlights the center’s commitment to providing integrated comprehensive care that addresses both mental health disorders and substance use disorders. Breathe serves a diverse clientele including the LGBTQIA+ community and other underserved communities.
Breathe’s addiction treatment approach combines excellent psychiatric support, action-method psychotherapy including IFS (Internal Family Systems), holistic practices, and evidence-based methods for healing one’s life. “Since opening our doors in 2013, we have helped over 4,000 clients get better,” founder Brad Lamm said.
Breathe Life provides a supportive environment for all clients. As an LGBTQIA+-owned and operated enterprise, Breathe ensures that clients from a variety of backgrounds, genders, and orientations receive compassionate care tailored to their unique needs. “Breathe Life Healing Center is ‘straight’ friendly, without a doubt!”
The Dual Diagnosis program at Breathe Life Healing Centers offers the best possible outcomes by addressing complex trauma, mental health, and addiction together. The center is dedicated to providing a safe and supportive space for those who value dignity and community.
Key Features of the Program
Integrated Treatment Plans: Personalized plans combining psychiatric care, psychotherapy, and substance use counseling.
Holistic Therapies: Incorporating yoga, mindfulness, and nutrition counseling to support well-being.
Qualified Staff: A compassionate team of professionals, including psychiatrists, therapists, and recovery specialists.
Safe Environment: A welcoming and affirming space for all individuals, starting with the LGBTQIA+ community.
Residential Treatment at Breathe Life Healing Centers offers a structured and nurturing environment for addiction treatment and mental health. The program fosters intensive therapy and ongoing care, ensuring comprehensive support throughout recovery.
For more information about the Dual Diagnosis and Addiction Treatment programs at Breathe, please visit their website or reach out at (800) 929-5904.
About Breathe Life Healing Centers
Breathe Life Healing Centers is a leading addiction and mental health treatment service provider in Los Angeles, CA. Focusing on holistic and personalized care, Breathe offers programs for every stage of recovery. The mission is to help clients achieve lasting recovery and a better quality of life with innovative and compassionate treatment.
