Submit Release
News Search

There were 271 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,976 in the last 365 days.

Investing in Cannabis? This Report Uncovers Key Market Drivers & Trends

Chicago, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Market Insights

The global cannabis market size is poised for significant growth, with a projected CAGR of 24.3% from 2022 to 2027, reaching a value of $82.3 billion by 2027. This growth is attributed to factors like increasing legalization, rising medical applications, growing social acceptance, and technological advancements.

Download PDF Brochure Now: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=201768301

Hypothetical Top Growth Areas

  • Cannabis-infused edibles: Edibles offer a discreet and controlled consumption method, attracting new users and driving market expansion.

  • CBD-dominant products: The therapeutic benefits of CBD are fueling demand for CBD-infused products like edibles, beverages, and oils.

  • Advanced cultivation techniques: Technologies like precision irrigation and optimized lighting can improve efficiency, sustainability, and product consistency.

Futuristic Scope

  • Integration with pharmaceuticals: Development of cannabis-based medications for various conditions can revolutionize healthcare.

  • Personalized medicine: Tailored cannabis products based on individual needs and genetic makeup could become a reality.

  • Technological disruption: Advancements in areas like AI and genetic engineering can further revolutionize cultivation, processing, and product development.

Market Drivers

  • Growth in R&D activities: Technological innovations are optimizing cultivation, product development, and delivery methods.

  • Rising medical applications: Cannabis is gaining traction for treating various conditions like chronic pain, anxiety, and epilepsy.

  • Growing social acceptance: The stigma associated with cannabis is declining, leading to wider consumer acceptance.

Speak to Analyst to Get Customized Data: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=201768301

Key Segments and Sub Segments

  • Product Type: Flowers, Concentrates, Edibles, Topicals & Tinctures
  • Application: Medical, Recreational
  • Compound: THC-dominant, CBD-dominant, Balanced THC & CBD
  • Region: North America, South America, Europe, Rest of the World (RoW)

Top Players in the Industry

  • Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada)
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada)
  • Tilray Inc. (US)
  • Trulieve (US)
  • HEXO Corp. (Canada)
  • Medmen Enterprises Inc. (US)
  • Several other established and emerging players

High Growth Opportunities

  • Development of low-dose edibles: This caters to new users seeking the medical benefits without psychoactive effects.
  • Expansion of cannabis-infused beverages: Offers convenient and socially acceptable consumption options.
  • Focus on sustainable cultivation practices: Minimizing water consumption and environmental impact can enhance brand image.

Cannabis Regional Analysis

  • North America: Dominant market due to widespread legalization and high recreational demand (especially in the US).
  • Europe: Growing market with increasing medical cannabis legalization and research activities.
  • South America: Emerging market with potential for future growth, but legalization hurdles remain.
  • Rest of the World: Limited market presence, with legalization primarily focused on medical use.

This report is a valuable resource for:

  • Cannabis growers and product manufacturers
  • Cannabis importers, exporters, and distributors
  • Investors and other stakeholders in the cannabis industry
  • Government and research organizations
  • Regulatory bodies and industry associations

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Investing in Cannabis? This Report Uncovers Key Market Drivers & Trends

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more