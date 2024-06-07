DNA polymerase Market Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook by 2032

Emergen Research Logo

DNA polymerase market is set to experience steady growth, with market size expected to expand from USD 149.5 million in 2022

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global DNA polymerase market is set to experience steady growth, with market size expected to expand from USD 149.5 million in 2022, driven by a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.4% during the forecast period. Key factors fueling this growth include the increasing use of DNA polymerases in medical diagnostics, the growing demand for personalized and precision medicines, and significant technological advancements in DNA polymerase applications.

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Personalized Therapy The need for DNA polymerases is on the rise as genetic research advances and the demand for personalized therapy increases. This trend is further propelled by the rising prevalence of genetic disorders and infectious diseases, necessitating more precise and individualized treatment options.

DNA Polymerase Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global DNA polymerase market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products.

Some of the major companies included in the global DNA polymerase market report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Danaher

QIAGEN

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Takara Bio, Inc.

Promega Corporation

New England Biolabs

Agilent Technologies

Jena Bioscience GmbH

Illumina, Inc.

DNA Polymerase Latest Industry Updates

In April 2023, Takara Bio Inc. declared its submission of its clinical trial application to Health Canada and got no objections to starting a trial for CD19 treatment. After the operation is completed, patients who test positive for CD19 will begin the clinical study.

In September 2022, research conducted at the Healthy Life Span Institutes and the University of Sheffield's Neuroscience Department demonstrated how oxidative breaks are created and fixed in ’junk‘ DNA. The findings have implications for upcoming cancer therapies and help treat neurological conditions such as dementia and Alzheimer's.

Increasing Need for Molecular Diagnostics The expanding necessity for molecular diagnostics, particularly for early diagnosis and monitoring of illnesses, is another significant driver of market growth. DNA polymerase is crucial for detecting and amplifying target DNA sequences in these diagnostics. As the incidence of infectious diseases and genetic conditions rises, the utilization of DNA polymerases in diagnostic tests is expected to increase. For instance, in 2022, the American Cancer Society projected 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,360 cancer deaths in the U.S. alone. Additionally, advancements like digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (dPCR) are providing higher precision and sensitivity in diagnostics, particularly beneficial for precision medicine.

Market Restraints

Despite these positive trends, the high cost of DNA polymerase is a notable restraint. Advances in biotechnology have led to increased prices, making it challenging for some research labs and medical institutions to afford these essential enzymes.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Type The DNA polymerase market is segmented into Taq polymerase, Pfu polymerase, and proprietary enzyme blends. In 2022, Taq polymerase held the largest market share due to its high fidelity and resilience, making it indispensable in research applications such as cloning, genotyping, sequencing, and gene expression analysis. The introduction of new Taq polymerase products with enhanced features further supports this segment’s dominance.

By Application The market is also segmented by application into Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), DNA sequencing, DNA cloning, SNP analysis, and Next Generation Sequencing (NGS). The PCR segment is anticipated to grow rapidly due to its critical role in DNA-based research and product development across various fields, including biotechnology, forensic sciences, and medical diagnostics. The increasing prevalence of genetic illnesses and the growing use of PCR in clinical diagnostics drive this segment’s growth. Notably, Cepheid’s launch of the Xpert Xpress MVP, a multiplexed PCR test, exemplifies the advancements facilitating precise diagnosis and treatment.

The DNA sequencing segment is also expected to see significant growth, supported by advancements in sequencing technology and government initiatives for large-scale genome sequencing. Innovations like Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Phusion Hot Start Flex DNA Polymerase are designed to enhance sequencing outcomes, further driving this segment’s revenue.

By End-Use End-use segments include biopharmaceutical companies, academic and research institutes, hospitals and diagnostic centers, and molecular diagnostic companies. Hospitals and diagnostic centers are expected to witness rapid growth due to the increasing demand for molecular diagnostic procedures, genetic diagnosis, and testing. The rising prevalence of genetic illnesses and the growing necessity for DNA polymerase in gene therapy studies and illness diagnosis further contribute to this segment’s expansion.

DNA Polymerase Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global DNA polymerase market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Taq Polymerase

Pfu Polymerase

Proprietary Enzyme Blends

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

DNA Sequencing

DNA Cloning

Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNP) Analysis

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Molecular Diagnostic Companies

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The global DNA polymerase market is poised for steady growth, driven by increasing demand in medical diagnostics and personalized medicine. Despite the challenges posed by high costs, advancements in technology and the rising prevalence of genetic and infectious diseases are expected to sustain the market’s expansion. The dominance of Taq polymerase and the growth in PCR applications highlight the crucial role of DNA polymerases in modern medical and research applications. As the market evolves, continued innovation and the introduction of new, improved products will be key to meeting the growing needs of healthcare and research sectors.

