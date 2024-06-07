Air Intake System Market to Grow from $13.07B in 2024 to $18.79B by 2034 at 3.7% CAGR
Continuous expansion of automotive industry fueling demand for air intake systems to reduce emissions and increase fuel efficiency, says Fact.MR.
The global air intake system market (吸気システム市場) is estimated at US$ 13.07 billion in 2024, as per a detailed research analysis published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Worldwide sales of air intake systems are projected to rise at 3.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.
Increasing fuel prices along with growing environmental concerns are projected to increase demand for vehicles with fuel efficiency features. A pivotal role is held by air intake systems in optimizing fuel consumption, which is projected to result in reduced emissions and enhanced mileage. Further, noteworthy growth in the automotive industry is estimated to lead to the production of more vehicles across various regions, which is further contributing to the rising sales of air intake systems.
More people are becoming conscious about the efficiency and performance of their vehicles. They are investing in air intake systems to improve the overall performance of their respective vehicles. Integration of advanced technologies, including direct injection and variable valve timing in air intake systems, is projected to help vehicle owners reduce emissions, increase fuel economy, and improve vehicle performance.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global air intake system market, valued at US$ 13.07 billion in 2024, is poised for significant growth, with sales projected to reach US$ 18.79 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% over the forecast period. East Asia is anticipated to dominate the market, securing a 36.8% share by 2034. In the United States, the market for air intake systems is expected to achieve a value of US$ 2.94 billion by the same year. The demand for air intake systems designed for diesel engines is set to grow at a CAGR of 3.4%, reaching a market size of US$ 11.69 billion by 2034. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are forecasted to command a substantial 67.4% share of the market by the end of the forecast period.
“Growing awareness about air quality, increased adoption hybrid vehicles, and rising focus on enhancing fuel efficiency are projected to result in air intake system market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
OEMs Will Continue Accounting for Higher Sales
Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are forecasted to occupy a leading share of the market by 2034. The majority of automobile manufacturers are benefiting from the procurement of air intake systems from OEMs, as the products offer enhanced fuel efficiency and vehicle performance and are compliant with emission control regulations. Such automotive systems contribute to customer satisfaction and brand differentiation.
Key Market Players
Leading suppliers of air intake systems are Aisin Seiki, Keihin Corporation, Holley Performance Products, Donaldson Company, Magneti Marelli, Mikuni Corporation, Novares, K&N Engineering, Inc., Rochling Group, Advanced Flow Engineering, Mishimoto, Injen Technology, MANN+HUMMEL, STILLEN, and Toyota Boshoku Corporation.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the air intake system market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on engine type (petrol engines, diesel engines), vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles), and sales channel (OEMs, aftermarket), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).
