Calcium Citrate Market size worth $ 1,193 Million, Globally, by 2031 at 3.4% CAGR – Report By Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global calcium citrate market, valued at USD 852.3 million in 2022, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% over the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing awareness of calcium's importance in maintaining overall health, particularly among women, as well as rising demand from the sports and fitness industry.

Key Market Drivers

Growing awareness about the essential role of calcium in maintaining tooth and bone health is a significant factor driving the global calcium citrate market. As more people recognize the importance of calcium for overall health, the demand for calcium citrate supplements has surged. The rise in lifestyle diseases has further expanded the pharmaceutical industry, which extensively uses calcium citrate in drug formulations as a diuretic and phlegm agent. Additionally, calcium’s critical role in muscular function and nerve transmission has gained attention, contributing to increased consumer awareness and demand.

Health and Wellness Movement

The holistic health and wellness movement, emphasizing proactive health decisions, has underscored the importance of calcium. Educational initiatives by health organizations and medical professionals have played a pivotal role in enhancing consumer knowledge about calcium’s benefits, driving demand for supplements.

Market Challenges

Despite the growing demand, excessive calcium intake poses health risks, including hypercalcemia, characterized by high blood calcium levels. Symptoms of hypercalcemia include fatigue, nausea, muscle weakness, and, in severe cases, kidney stones or cardiovascular issues. Digestive discomfort such as constipation and bloating also deters some individuals from taking calcium supplements, leading them to seek alternatives with fewer side effects.

Calcium Citrate Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global calcium citrate market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective Neodymiums.

Some of the major companies included in the global calcium citrate market report are:

Calcium Citrate Latest Industry News

On 18 January 2022: In response to the expanding market for bone health support, Gadot Biochemical Industries (GBI) has launched a potent mineral blend named "Cal2Mag." This blend combines calcium citrate and magnesium citrate in a scientifically proven effective ratio, offering sustained bone support. Ohad Cohen, the CEO of GBI, elucidated that the growing body of research indicating that sole calcium intake may lead to arterial calcification (stiffening) has underscored the heightened importance of incorporating magnesium correspondingly.

Market Segment Insights

Form Insights:

The global calcium citrate market is segmented into powder and granules, with the powder form dominating the market in 2022. Calcium citrate powder, derived from citric acid, is a versatile and convenient dietary supplement. It can be easily mixed with liquids or taken in capsule and tablet forms, offering high bioavailability and easy absorption. This makes it suitable for individuals with varying dietary preferences and digestive conditions.

Application Insights:

The market is also segmented by application into agriculture, food and beverages, healthcare, and others.

Food and Beverages: In 2022, the food and beverages segment held the largest market share. Calcium citrate’s excellent solubility and bioavailability make it a preferred additive in fortified foods and beverages, meeting the nutritional needs of consumers. It also acts as an anticaking agent in powdered products, ensuring consistency and flow.

Healthcare: The healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Known for its bioavailability, calcium citrate is widely recommended by medical professionals to address calcium deficiencies and support bone health, particularly in individuals at risk of osteoporosis, such as postmenopausal women and the elderly. It is also used in antacids for digestive health and in intravenous treatments for severe calcium imbalances.

Calcium Citrate Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global calcium citrate market on the basis of form, grade, application, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Powder

Granules

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Agriculture

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Other Applications

Future Outlook

The global calcium citrate market is set for steady growth as awareness of calcium's health benefits continues to rise. The healthcare sector, in particular, is expected to see significant expansion, driven by the increasing need for effective calcium supplements and treatments for calcium-related conditions.

As the market evolves, it will be crucial for consumers to choose calcium citrate products carefully, considering factors such as calcium content, additives, and brand reputation, and to consult healthcare professionals before incorporating these supplements into their diet.

