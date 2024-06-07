Small Molecule API Market: Steady Growth Driven by Chronic Disease Prevalence and Technological Advancements

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The small molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market size was USD 182.30 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The global small molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market continues to witness steady growth, driven by several key factors. A recent market research report highlights the drivers, trends, and segment insights shaping the industry landscape.

Drivers of Market Growth

The market's upward trajectory can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, and infectious diseases, along with the growing geriatric population. Rising investments in Research and Development (R&D) activities, government funding, and policies are also contributing to market growth.

Key Trends

Technological advancements in small molecule API, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, are revolutionizing drug discovery and development processes. These advancements enhance research efficiency, leading to the discovery of novel therapeutic molecules.

Market Restraints

However, stringent government regulations and the rising popularity of biologics pose challenges to market growth. Additionally, the increasing focus on the development of new biologics restricts the expansion of the small molecule API market.

Segment Insights

The market is segmented into standard API and Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI). The standard API segment dominates the market, driven by its applications in treating various chronic diseases. On the other hand, the HPAPI segment is expected to grow steadily, particularly in the oncology sector.

Therapeutic Area Insights

Among therapeutic areas, cardiovascular diseases hold the largest market share due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular conditions globally. However, the oncology segment is poised for the highest growth, fueled by rising cancer cases and advancements in cancer treatment.

Market Outlook

Despite challenges, the global small molecule API market is expected to maintain its growth trajectory, driven by ongoing technological advancements, increasing R&D investments, and the rising demand for innovative therapeutic molecules.

Small Molecule API Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global small molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective small molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) solutions.

Some major players included in the global small molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market report are:

Pfizer Inc.

Merck KGaA

AstraZeneca

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Nanjing Jianyou Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

GSK plc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Curia Global, Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Lonza

Cambrex Corporation

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Baxter

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Gland Pharma Limited

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Recipharm AB

Bayer AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

CordenPharma International

Evonik Health Care

Small Molecule API Latest Industry News

On 28 October 2021, X-Chem, the pioneer of DNA-encoded library (DEL) technology and global leader in development of small molecule drug discovery unveiled the acquisition of Glamorous AI, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for drug discovery in order to provider in machine learning-driven drug discovery.

On 20 May 2022, Almac Discovery, the research driven drug discovery company announced a new research association with HitGen Inc., a world leader in the development for small molecule drugs and application of DNA-encoded library (DEL) technology for novel chemical equity (NCE) generation.

On 2 October 2023, Cambrex announced the completion of its USD 38 million capacity expansion at its small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in High Point, North Carolina.

Small Molecule API Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global small molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market on the basis of Product Type, Molecule Type, Manufacturing, Application, Therapeutic Area, End-Use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Synthetic/ Chemical Product

Biotech Product

Molecule Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Standard API

HPAPI (Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients)

Manufacturing Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

In-house

Outsourced

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Clinical

Commercial

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Cardiovascular Diseases

Oncology

Neurology and Central Nervous System (CNS)

Orthopedic

Respiratory Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Metabolic Disorders

Immunology

Urology

Dermatology

Ophthalmology

General Health

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Health Clinics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

