Small Molecule API Market: Steady Growth Driven by Chronic Disease Prevalence and Technological Advancements
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The small molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market size was USD 182.30 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The global small molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market continues to witness steady growth, driven by several key factors. A recent market research report highlights the drivers, trends, and segment insights shaping the industry landscape.
Drivers of Market Growth
The market's upward trajectory can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, and infectious diseases, along with the growing geriatric population. Rising investments in Research and Development (R&D) activities, government funding, and policies are also contributing to market growth.
Key Trends
Technological advancements in small molecule API, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, are revolutionizing drug discovery and development processes. These advancements enhance research efficiency, leading to the discovery of novel therapeutic molecules.
Market Restraints
However, stringent government regulations and the rising popularity of biologics pose challenges to market growth. Additionally, the increasing focus on the development of new biologics restricts the expansion of the small molecule API market.
Segment Insights
The market is segmented into standard API and Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI). The standard API segment dominates the market, driven by its applications in treating various chronic diseases. On the other hand, the HPAPI segment is expected to grow steadily, particularly in the oncology sector.
Therapeutic Area Insights
Among therapeutic areas, cardiovascular diseases hold the largest market share due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular conditions globally. However, the oncology segment is poised for the highest growth, fueled by rising cancer cases and advancements in cancer treatment.
Market Outlook
Despite challenges, the global small molecule API market is expected to maintain its growth trajectory, driven by ongoing technological advancements, increasing R&D investments, and the rising demand for innovative therapeutic molecules.
Small Molecule API Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global small molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective small molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) solutions.
Some major players included in the global small molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market report are:
Pfizer Inc.
Merck KGaA
AstraZeneca
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Novartis AG
Sanofi
Nanjing Jianyou Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
GSK plc.
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Curia Global, Inc.
AbbVie Inc.
Lonza
Cambrex Corporation
Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
Baxter
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Gland Pharma Limited
Piramal Pharma Solutions
Recipharm AB
Bayer AG
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
CordenPharma International
Evonik Health Care
Small Molecule API Latest Industry News
On 28 October 2021, X-Chem, the pioneer of DNA-encoded library (DEL) technology and global leader in development of small molecule drug discovery unveiled the acquisition of Glamorous AI, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for drug discovery in order to provider in machine learning-driven drug discovery.
On 20 May 2022, Almac Discovery, the research driven drug discovery company announced a new research association with HitGen Inc., a world leader in the development for small molecule drugs and application of DNA-encoded library (DEL) technology for novel chemical equity (NCE) generation.
On 2 October 2023, Cambrex announced the completion of its USD 38 million capacity expansion at its small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in High Point, North Carolina.
Small Molecule API Market Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global small molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market on the basis of Product Type, Molecule Type, Manufacturing, Application, Therapeutic Area, End-Use, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Synthetic/ Chemical Product
Biotech Product
Molecule Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Standard API
HPAPI (Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients)
Manufacturing Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
In-house
Outsourced
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Clinical
Commercial
Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Cardiovascular Diseases
Oncology
Neurology and Central Nervous System (CNS)
Orthopedic
Respiratory Disorders
Infectious Diseases
Metabolic Disorders
Immunology
Urology
Dermatology
Ophthalmology
General Health
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Health Clinics
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
