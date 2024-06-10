Experior Financial Group Inc. CEO Jamie Prickett Appointed As A Director Of The CAILBA Board
Experior Financial Group Inc., is pleased to announce the appointment of its CEO, Jamie Prickett, as a Director of the Board of CAILBAWHISTLER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experior Financial Group Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of its CEO, Jamie Prickett, as a Director to the Board of the Canadian Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies (CAILBA). The announcement was made during the CAILBA conference held in Whistler, BC, with Some of Experior’s Executive team and many of its Directors in attendance to celebrate this significant achievement.
CAILBA is a prominent national industry association dedicated to collaborating with its members to stay abreast of industry changes and effectively implement compliance and regulatory updates that ensure the fair treatment of consumers. The association’s Code of Conduct is founded on six key principles: Integrity, Professionalism, Independence, Excellence, Confidentiality, and Disclosure. Experior Financial Group has proudly maintained its membership with CAILBA for many years, aligning closely with these guiding principles.
Jamie Prickett’s appointment to the CAILBA Board is a testament to his extensive industry knowledge and experience. The Directors and the entire Experior team are enthusiastic about the valuable insights and expertise Jamie will bring to CAILBA. His leadership and vision are expected to contribute significantly to the association’s ongoing efforts to enhance the industry’s standards and practices.
About Experior Financial Group Inc.:
Experior Financial Group Inc. is a leading financial services company dedicated to providing innovative solutions and exceptional service. With a team of Licensed Insurance Agents, Experior offers a wide range of financial products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of its Agents' clients. The company is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and excellence in all its operations throughout Canada, the USA and Puerto Rico.
