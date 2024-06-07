EBRD invests in Dekpol’s bond issuance in Poland

EBRD invests PLN 43 million (€10 million equivalent) in bonds issued by Dekpol in Poland

Private placement of PLN 225 million bond issuance to finance Dekpol’s corporate needs and green investment programme

EBRD financing supports Dekpol’s transition to carbon neutrality and boosts its competitive advantage

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested PLN 43 million (€10 million equivalent) in bonds issued by Dekpol S.A, a Polish manufacturing and construction group.

The Bank has participated in a private placement of a PLN 225 million bond issuance, targeted at green investments (among other activities) that support Dekpol’s transition to carbon neutrality.

At least 50 per cent of the EBRD’s investment proceeds will be used specifically to finance green investments that help reduce Dekpol’s operational carbon emissions. The investments will include, for instance, the construction of an on-site photovoltaic farm, the installation of more energy-efficient machinery, the rollout of green products and the construction of BREEAM-certified, energy-efficient buildings.

Implementing this ambitious green investment programme will lead to a significant decarbonisation of Dekpol’s operations.

As part of the investment, the group is pioneering a new modular construction system, which, compared to traditional methods, is more resource- and energy-efficient and aligns with European Union (EU) environmental requirements. Furthermore, the investment will boost Dekpol’s competitive advantage and support its ambition to become an important player in the steel-elements industry for the rapidly growing offshore sector.

Frederic Lucenet, EBRD Head of Manufacturing and Services, said: “Our focus in all of our industrial investments is to finance decarbonisation. Dekpol deploys innovative sustainability solutions in its sector that we are proud to support.”

Katarzyna Szymczak-Dampc, Vice President of the Management Board and CFO at Dekpol commented: "We are extremely honoured to have a renowned institution such as the EBRD among our investors. It is a clear indication that the Group's actions and plans in ESG-related areas are moving in the right direction."

Dekpol is a Polish diversified group operating in manufacturing and construction. It is one of the largest producers of steel buckets for construction equipment in Europe, and one of Poland’s key players in the construction sector. It is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

The private placement was conducted and the bonds were sold through Michael/Ström Dom Maklerski S.A., a leading corporate bond broker in Poland.

The EBRD is among the leading institutional investors in Poland. Since the start of its operations in the country in 1991, the Bank has invested more than €14 billion in 527 projects. Last year the Bank invested a record €1.3 billion in Poland.