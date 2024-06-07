Pharma Packaging Machinery Market Sees Robust Growth Driven by Rising Population and Technological Advancements
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Pharma Packaging Machinery market size was USD 8.23 Billion in 2023 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The global pharma packaging machinery market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a rising population, increased awareness about diseases, and a demand for flexible, eco-friendly packaging solutions. Technological advancements and automation are also key contributors to this market's expansion.
Market Drivers
Population Growth and Health Awareness: The increasing population and heightened awareness about chronic illnesses have led to a greater demand for pharmaceutical packaging machinery. As more people become informed about various diseases and treatments, the need for effective and safe pharmaceutical packaging solutions grows. Additionally, pharmaceutical companies are focusing on sustainability, boosting the demand for eco-friendly packaging options.
Technological Advancements: Innovations in cancer treatment and the pharmaceutical industry as a whole have spurred the demand for advanced packaging solutions. Automated and interactive packaging systems are becoming more popular, minimizing human intervention and increasing efficiency. For instance, Shubham Automation, in collaboration with Trio motion technology, has provided end-of-line automation solutions to streamline the packaging process for pharmaceutical companies.
Strategic Initiatives: Major companies are taking strategic steps to enhance market growth. On March 1, 2024, Capsa Healthcare launched NexPak, an automated packaging system designed to improve efficiency and accuracy in patient medication administration.
Market Restraints
Despite the growth drivers, there are challenges in the pharma packaging machinery market. Regulatory uncertainties and high costs are significant barriers. The cost of packaging machinery is a major issue, particularly in economically challenged regions where funding is limited. Additionally, uncertainties around serialization standards have led some users to delay their machinery procurement.
Market Segmentation
Product Insights:
Primary Packaging Machinery: This segment held the largest revenue share in 2023. Its main function is to protect pharmaceutical products from harmful chemicals and environmental changes, thus increasing production efficiency and enabling innovative delivery systems.
Labeling and Serialization Machinery: This segment is expected to register the fastest growth due to the increasing demand for versatile labeling machines that can handle diverse products and technologies.
Machine Type Insights:
Blister Packaging Machines: These machines accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023 due to their protective properties and tamper-evident features, which are crucial for packaging tablets and capsules. Integration of automation and IoT technologies enhances production efficiency and compliance with regulatory standards.
Labeling and Cartooning Machines: This segment is anticipated to grow rapidly, driven by the need for attractive, informative labels and the protective packaging for transportation.
End-Use Insights:
Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Companies: This segment dominated the market in 2023, driven by the increased need for pharmaceutical products, especially post-COVID-19. The U.S., with its large pharmaceutical market, has seen significant growth in medicare and medicaid spending.
Contract Packaging Companies: This segment is expected to see significant growth as more pharmaceutical companies outsource their packaging operations, requiring high-speed, versatile machinery to meet diverse client needs and regulatory standards.
Pharma Packaging Machinery Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global Pharma Packaging Machinery market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective Pharma Packaging Machinery solutions.
ACG
Busch Machinery, Inc.
Uhlmann
Korber AG
MULTIVAC
Duke Technologies
Coesia S.p.A.
Marchesini Group S.p.A.
NJM Packaging Inc.
MG2 s.r.l.
Pharma Packaging Machinery Latest Industry Updates
On 15 May 2023, MULTIVAC, a leading supplier of complete solutions for the packaging and processing of food, medical and pharmaceutical products, launched the new MULTIVAC Pouch Loader (MPL) for chamber belt machines. The company created a semi-automatic solution, which significantly improves the filling of the film pouches and the loading into the packaging machine, when it comes to overall performance, efficiency, hygiene and ergonomics.
Pharma Packaging Machinery Market Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global Pharma Packaging Machinery market on the basis of product, application, machine type, end-use, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)
Primary packaging machinery
Secondary packaging machinery
Labeling and serialization machinery
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)
Tablets
Powders
Syrup
Others
Machine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)
Filling and sealing
Labeling and cartoning machines
Blister packaging
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)
Pharmaceuticals manufacturing companies
Contract packaging companies
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2033)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
ASEAN Countries
Oceania
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Israel
Turkey
South Africa
Rest of MEA
