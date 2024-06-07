Exploring Waterproof Breathable Textile Market: Size, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

Emergen Research Logo

Discover the growing waterproof breathable textile market driven by rising demand in sportswear, construction, and medical industries.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global waterproof breathable textile market size was USD 1.95 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The global market for waterproof breathable textiles is on the cusp of substantial growth, driven by rising demand from the sportswear and activewear industries, increasing adoption in construction, and growing awareness of fitness and outdoor activities. These textiles are designed to protect consumers from rain, snow, and wind while allowing moisture to escape, ensuring comfort and performance in various applications.

Market Drivers: The waterproof breathable textile market is expanding rapidly due to its diverse applications in garments, footwear, gloves, protective clothing, and more. The surge in demand for sportswear and activewear, fueled by the growing popularity of outdoor sports and fitness activities, is a major factor propelling market growth. Athletes and outdoor enthusiasts increasingly seek clothing that is both waterproof and breathable, driving manufacturers to produce innovative and high-performance materials.

Industry Innovations: A notable development in the industry is the rebranding of Toray Industries' Dermizax fabric, a multi-layer, waterproof, and breathable material. Available in three varieties—Dermizax Protect, Dermizax Balanced, and Dermizax Breathe—this fabric caters to different needs, from extreme waterproofing to balanced breathability and elasticity. Such advancements highlight the industry's commitment to meeting the evolving demands of the activewear market.

Market Restraints: Despite its growth potential, the waterproof breathable textile market faces challenges. The high cost of production, due to advanced technology and stringent quality control, poses a significant barrier. Additionally, the availability of cheaper alternatives could impede market revenue growth as industries explore cost-effective options.

Segment Insights:

Raw Materials: Polyurethane emerged as the leading raw material in 2022, primarily used in manufacturing rainwear, sports garments, and accessories. Its durability and waterproof properties make it ideal for protective clothing and footwear.

Textile Types: The membrane segment dominated the market in 2022, driven by its use in sports apparel, cycling garments, and backpacks. Membranes offer excellent wind and water resistance, crucial for applications requiring ultra-waterproof textiles.

Applications: The garment segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022, with waterproof breathable textiles being essential for jackets, rain pants, hats, gloves, and shoes. These textiles meet the high standards required for military and law enforcement gear, ensuring protection in extreme conditions.

End-Use Industries: The medical sector is expected to witness significant growth, leveraging waterproof breathable textiles for modern wound dressings and other applications. The material's breathability, insulation, and durability make it suitable for medical equipment and clothing.

Future Outlook: The waterproof breathable textile market is set to grow further, driven by continuous innovation and increasing applications across various industries. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to create tailored products that meet specific needs, ensuring sustained demand and market expansion.

Waterproof Breathable Textile Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global waterproof breathable textile market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective high purity aluminum.

W.L. Gore and Associates Inc.

SympaTex

AkzoNobel N.V.

Mountain Hardwear

Clariant

Finetex Technology

Marmot Mountain LLC

Toray Industries

Stotz Co.

The North Face, A VF Company

Teijin Limited

Schoeller

Mitsui & Co. Ltd

Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd

Helly Hansen

Pertex

Polartec

Wujiang sunfeng Textile Co. Ltd

HeiQ Materials AG

Henderson Textiles

Waterproof Breathable Textile Latest Industry News

On 14 September 2021, Pertex announced the launch of its latest product development, Pertex Shield Revolve, a new durable product being committed to minimizing environmental impact through responsible products and business practices, while pushing the boundaries of performance fabrics and innovation. and waterproof/breathable technical materials. Pertex Shield Revolve fabric is a single-material laminate where each layer of fabric is made from a single polymer, in this case 100% recycled polyester.

On 13 January 2020, Toray Industries, Inc. announced the expansion of its line of LIVMOA disposable protective clothing products, which is both user-friendly and exceptionally comfortable. In January 2020, the company launched LIVMOA 4000 for high-pressure water applications. In February 2020, the company launched an improved version of its LIVMOA CL sterile garment for cleanrooms. The presentation will take place in Japan, after which both new products will be available overseas. LIVMOA 4000 is breathable and complies with JIS Type 5 and 6 standards for chemical protective clothing.

Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global waterproof breathable textile market on the basis of raw material, textile, application, end-use, and region:

Raw Textile Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Poly Tetra Fluoro Ethylene

Polyester

Polyurethane

Others

Textile Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Densely Woven

Membrane

Coated

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Garments

Footwear

Gloves

Protective Clothing

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Clothing Industry

Automotive

Construction

Agricultural

Medical

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

