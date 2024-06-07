Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, Leading Players, and Impact Analysis
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pancreatic cancer treatment market size reached USD 2.45 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. The global pancreatic cancer treatment market is experiencing steady revenue growth, propelled by rising cases of pancreatic cancer, an increasing elderly population, and heightened healthcare spending. Key drivers of this growth include rapid advancements in cancer treatment technologies, increased funding from governmental and non-governmental organizations, and the growing focus on research and development activities.
Pancreatic cancer, characterized by uncontrolled cell growth in the pancreas, primarily manifests as pancreatic adenocarcinoma, which originates in the exocrine cells. This type of cancer accounts for a significant portion of pancreatic cancer cases globally.
Technological Advancements in Cancer Treatment
Technological progress in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors has significantly enhanced pancreatic cancer treatments. Modern therapies such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy are leading this advancement. For instance, on July 27, 2021, Novartis received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. FDA for NIS793, an antibody for treating metastatic pancreatic ductal carcinoma. This innovation reflects the industry's commitment to developing more effective treatments for pancreatic cancer.
Increased Healthcare Expenditure and Research Initiatives
The rise in healthcare spending for pancreatic cancer treatment is another major growth driver. According to a 2020 article in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, the national costs for cancer care in the U.S. were estimated at $208.9 billion. This financial commitment enables biopharmaceutical companies to invest heavily in pancreatic cancer treatments. Notably, on September 26, 2023, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network awarded Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. $5 million for further research into new treatment options.
Government and Non-Government Funding
Funding and investments from both government and non-government entities are crucial for market growth. On September 13, 2023, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden announced new actions to advance the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative, aiming to reduce the U.S. cancer death rate by 50% by 2047.
Advancements in Treatment Processes
The market is also benefiting from significant advancements in treatment processes, particularly in targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and cell therapy. These treatments offer precise targeting of cancer cells, sparing healthy tissues, which makes them highly effective. For instance, on December 6, 2022, Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center reported success in using targeted therapy to shrink tumors in preclinical models of pancreatic cancer.
Challenges and Restraints
Despite these advancements, the high cost of therapeutics poses a significant challenge. Additionally, the possibility of side effects from treatments and strict regulatory requirements for clinical trials also hinder market growth. High dosages of drugs can harm healthy cells, causing side effects such as hair loss and fatigue, which negatively impact market acceptance.
Market Segmentation Insights
Therapy Type: Chemotherapy remains the dominant segment due to its effectiveness in targeting rapidly dividing cancer cells. Immunotherapy is expected to see the highest growth, driven by its potential to harness the body's immune system to fight cancer.
Cancer Type: Exocrine pancreatic cancer is the most prevalent, accounting for over 95% of cases. Significant investments are being made in developing new treatments for this type, as evidenced by recent FDA approvals and ongoing clinical trials.
Diagnosis Type: Computerized Tomography (CT) scans lead the diagnostic segment due to their non-invasive nature and effectiveness in medical imaging. Innovations in AI technology for early detection further enhance this segment's growth potential.
Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global pancreatic cancer treatment market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective pancreatic cancer treatment solutions.
Some major players included in the global pancreatic cancer treatment market report are:
Eli Lilly and Company
Pfizer Inc
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Merck & Co., Inc.
AstraZeneca
Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc.
Novartis AG
Amgen Inc.
Genentech USA, Inc.
Ipsen Pharma
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
TME Pharma
Mylan N.V.
Sanofi
Zydus Group
Astellas Pharma Inc.
Mayo Clinics
Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Latest Industry News
On 27 September 2023, Aitia, the leader in the development and application of Causal AI and Digital Twins to discover and develop new drugs, declared a partnership with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), a leading nonprofit organization to fight against pancreatic cancer, in order to expand Aitia’s impact and improve new drug discoveries and development for pancreatic cancers.
On 20 October 2023, the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) announced the beginning of phase 2 clinical trial study to test the effectiveness of mRNA vaccine therapy to fight against pancreatic cancer by reducing risk of cancer occurrence after surgical removal of tumors.
Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global pancreatic cancer treatment market on the basis of Therapy Type, Cancer Type, Route of Administration, Diagnosis Type, End-Use, and region:
Therapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Chemotherapy
Targeted Therapy
Immunotherapy
Hormone Therapy
Radiation Therapy
Others
Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Exocrine Pancreatic Cancer
Endocrine Pancreatic Cancer
Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Oral
Parenteral
Others
Diagnosis Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Blood Test
Biopsy
Imaging Tests
Ultrasound
Computerized tomography (CT) scans
Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
Positron emission tomography (PET) scans
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Clinics
Research Institutes
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
