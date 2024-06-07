Agrochemicals Market Set for Significant Growth Amid Rising Food Demand and Population Increase
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global agrochemicals market size was USD 322.40 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The global agrochemicals market is poised for notable growth, driven by rising food demand and increasing global population. According to the United Nations, the world population is expected to grow from 8 billion in 2022 to approximately 9.7 billion by 2050, intensifying the need for enhanced crop productivity and sustainable agricultural practices.
Agrochemicals, encompassing fertilizers and pesticides, play a crucial role in improving crop quality and yield. Fertilizers provide essential nutrients to crops and soil, while pesticides protect crops from pests and weeds. As the demand for food increases, the use of agrochemicals becomes essential to maximize the productivity of existing farmland due to limited land availability.
Market Drivers
Agrochemicals are vital for boosting agricultural productivity. Fertilizers replenish soil nutrients, and pesticides protect crops from harmful pests, fungi, and weeds, ensuring higher yields. The increasing global food demand and limited agricultural land are key factors driving the market's revenue growth.
Moreover, agrochemicals contribute significantly to crop growth by providing necessary nutrients. For instance, urea supplies 46% of nitrogen to the soil, compared to organic fertilizers like neem cake, which provide only 2-5% nitrogen.
Market Restraints
However, strict regulations and high development costs pose challenges to the market. Rigorous laws can increase production expenses, raising consumer prices and potentially stifling innovation. Companies may hesitate to invest in research and development if they fear their products might not receive approval. For example, several widely used pesticides in Brazil are no longer approved in the European Union, reflecting the impact of stringent regulations.
Market Trends
A notable trend is the shift towards eco-friendly bio-agrochemicals due to the negative effects of synthetic chemicals. Biological agrochemicals, such as canola oil and baking soda, are gaining popularity for their minimal environmental impact. Additionally, advancements in agrochemicals derived from fungi, bacteria, and soil-borne diseases support high crop yields and natural growth.
Segment Insights
Product Type: The market is segmented into fertilizers, pesticides, plant growth regulators, and others. Fertilizers hold the largest market share, driven by the need to enhance soil fertility and maximize crop yields. Nitrogenous fertilizers like urea, ammonia, and ammonium nitrate are crucial for crop growth. The pesticide segment is also expected to grow moderately, driven by the need to protect crops from pests and diseases.
Crop Type: The market is divided into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others. The cereals and grains segment is dominant, supported by the high global consumption of these crops, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. Fertilizer application is essential for cereal and grain production, contributing significantly to market growth.
Mode of Application: The market is categorized into seed treatment, foliar spray, soil treatment, fertigation, and others. Soil treatment holds the largest market share due to its environmental benefits, long-lasting effects, and improved root development. The foliar spray segment is expected to grow the fastest, offering high application efficiency and minimal chemical waste.
Agrochemicals Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global agrochemicals market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective agrochemical products in the market.
BASF SE
The DOW Chemical Company
Bayer CropScience AG
ADAMA Ltd.
Corteva Agriscience AG
Huntsman International LLC
Croda International Plc
FMC Corporation
Evonik Industries AG
Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC
Nufarm Ltd
Nutrien Ltd
Yara International ASA
Solvay
Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
Agrochemicals Latest Industry News
In November 2022, Bayer AG developed Adengo is a pre-emergent herbicide. It works on both broad-leaf plants and thin layers and has two active principles, isoxaflutole and thiencarbazone, each of which has a unique mode of action. Bayer AG has expanded its crop protection offering and introduced the herbicide Adengo to better serve maize farmers.
In September 2022, FMC introduced three new soil fertility and pest management solutions. The goal of this launch was to assist Indian farmers in increasing their yields by utilizing higher-quality food and healthier soil.
In June 2022, the UPL Limited, a multinational supplier of innovative agricultural solutions to farmers and agribusinesses, introduced innovative pesticides in India that are specifically made to target harmful rice pests and contain the patented active ingredient flupyrimin. Rice pests including Brown Plant Hoppers (BPH) and Yellow Stem Borers (YSB) can be effectively controlled by residual application of flupyrimin.
Agrochemicals Market Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global agrochemicals market on the basis of product type, crop type, mode of application, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Fertilizers
Nitrogenous Fertilizers
Urea
Ammonium Nitrate
Ammonium Sulfate
Ammonia
Calcium Ammonium Nitrate
Other Nitrogenous Fertilizers
Phosphatic Fertilizers
Diammonium Phosphate
Monoammonium Phosphate
Triple Superphosphate
Other Phosphatic Fertilizers
Potassic Fertilizers
Potassium Chloride
Potassium Sulfate
Other Potassic Fertilizers
Pesticides
Insecticides
Herbicides
Fungicides
Nematicides
Other Pesticide types
Plant Growth Regulators
Auxins
Gibberellins
Cytokinins
Abscisic Acid
Ethylene
Other Types
Others
Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Cereals & Grains
Corn
Wheat
Rice
Other Cereals & Grains
Oilseeds & Pulses
Soybean
Sunflower
Other Oilseeds & Pulses
Fruits & Vegetables
Apples
Cucumbers
Grapes
Pears
Potatoes
Bananas
Avocado
Tomatoes
Other Fruits & Vegetables
Other Crop Types
Mode of Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Seed Treatment
Foliar Spray
Soil Treatment
Fertigation
Other Modes of Application
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
ASEAN Countries
Oceania
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Israel
Turkey
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
