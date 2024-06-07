Expandable Microspheres Market Growth Opportunities, Top Companies, Revenue Growth and Business Development Report

Expandable Microspheres Market

Rising demand for expandable microspheres from the construction industry and need for lightweight microspheres in automotive industries

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global expandable microspheres market size was USD 626.7 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The global expandable microspheres market is experiencing significant growth driven by increasing demand from the construction and automotive industries, innovative packaging solutions, and the rise in minimally invasive surgeries. These lightweight fillers and blowing agents are being widely adopted across various high-tech industries, leading to substantial market revenue growth.

Construction Industry Propels Demand

Expandable microspheres are gaining traction in the construction industry due to their lightweight and durable properties. These materials are essential in manufacturing building components, helping to reduce weight and enhance performance. The demand for lightweight fillers in the construction sector is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% until 2030.

One notable development is Nouryon's recent announcement on October 30, 2023, about commencing volume production at its new Expancel expandable microsphere facility in Green Bay, Wisconsin. This facility aims to better serve the North American market, particularly in packaging, construction, mining, and automotive industries. The new facility complements Nouryon’s existing production site in Sundsvall, Sweden, further strengthening their global supply capabilities.

Versatile Applications Across Industries

Expandable Expancel microspheres are versatile, offering benefits such as high-performance thermal insulation, improved light reflection, and reduced energy consumption. These properties make them valuable in numerous applications, including automotive, consumer goods, and packaging.

Challenges in Manufacturing

Despite the promising outlook, the market faces challenges. Volatile manufacturing costs and the need for precise production processes can restrain market growth. The production of expandable microspheres involves intricate and resource-intensive procedures, requiring advanced technology and skilled labor, which contribute to higher operational costs. This often leads potential buyers to consider more cost-effective alternatives.

Segment Insights

Types: Dry and Wet Expandable Microspheres

The market is segmented into dry and wet expandable microspheres. The dry segment holds the largest revenue share due to its extensive use in construction, packaging, and medical materials. Dry expandable microspheres effectively manage moisture and are resistant to chemical environments, ensuring durability and stability.

Products: Lightweight Fillers and Blowing Agents

Among product types, lightweight fillers are expected to register steady growth. These fillers are crucial in the construction industry for creating long-lasting structures and enhancing safety. Their ability to offer precise control and increased insulation makes them highly desirable for manufacturers.

Applications: Buildings and Infrastructure Lead

The building and infrastructure segment dominates the market, driven by the increasing use of expandable microspheres in various construction projects. These microspheres provide fire resistance and strength, making them ideal for high-rise buildings, bridges, and tunnels.

Expandable Microspheres Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global expandable microspheres market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective expandable microspheres in the market.

Some of the major companies included in the global expandable microspheres market report are:

Givaudan

Trelleborg AB

Momentive

Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Co.

Luminex Corporation

The Cary Company

Sigmund Lindner GmbH

KUREHA CORPORATION

Nouryon

Zhejiang Joysun New Materials Co., Ltd.

The Kish Company, Inc.

Chase Corp

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

Poraver

3M

Expandable Microspheres Latest Industry News

On 4 October 2021, Trelleborg Group expanded geographically with the establishment of production facilities in Russia, Vietnam, Japan and Morocco. These will be the group's first in-house production facilities in these countries. The total investment will amount to approximately SEK 300 million (USD 28.7 million) over five years. When the facility is fully operational in 2026, it expects to have just over 300 employees.

Expandable Microspheres Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global expandable microspheres market on the basis of type, product, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Dry

Wet

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Lightweight Fillers

Blowing Agents

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Buildings and Infrastructure

Transportation

Consumer Goods

Food Contact Materials

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Automotive

Construction

Sports and Leisure

Consumer Goods

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

