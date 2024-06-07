Coated Paper Market Business Growth Demand, Strategies, Overview, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2024 – 2032
Coated Paper Market
Rising demand for premium quality print images and increasing Internet trade and online sales are key factors driving market revenue growth.
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global coated paper market size was USD 21.50 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.The global coated paper market is experiencing significant growth driven by the rising demand for high-quality print images and the surge in online sales. Coated paper, known for its high resolution and glossy finish, is essential for printing vivid photographs, magazines, brochures, and promotional materials. This versatile paper type requires less ink, resists dirt and moisture, and offers superior durability compared to uncoated paper.
Market Drivers
The food industry's increasing reliance on coated paper for packaging is a major factor fueling market growth. Coated paper enhanced with barrier coatings addresses the need for better protection during storage and transit, ensuring food safety and reducing waste. These coatings provide a robust barrier for products like fruits, seafood, and frozen foods, improving their appearance and print quality while enhancing oil and grease resistance for applications like sweet boxes and disposable takeout containers.
Market Restraints
However, fluctuations in wood pulp costs pose a challenge to market growth. Factors such as unexpected downtime, project delays, and transportation issues can impact wood pulp prices. Events like worker strikes, equipment failures, and natural disasters can temporarily halt pulp mill operations, affecting the supply chain.
Market Trends
Recycling of coated paper is an emerging trend aimed at environmental sustainability. Although recycling coated paper is challenging due to the presence of plastic coatings and additives, separating these components can improve the quality of recycled material. Recycling coated paper conserves resources, requires less water and energy, and reduces the use of hazardous chemicals, thereby lowering pollution levels. Companies are increasingly incorporating recycled coated paper into their supply chains, and municipalities are investing in more recycling facilities to support this initiative.
Market Segments
The coated paper market is segmented by type, coating material, and application.
Type: The market is divided into mechanical and wood-free segments. The wood-free segment, known for its biodegradable and renewable properties, holds the largest market share. Wood-free paper, often used for important documents and artworks, undergoes a chemical process to remove lignin, enhancing its durability and quality. The mechanical segment is also growing due to the rising demand for print advertising and educational materials. Coated mechanical paper, made from ground wood pulp, is used for financial reports, marketing materials, and educational resources.
Coating Material: The market includes calcium carbonate, SB latex, talc, kaolin clay, starch, wax, titanium dioxide, and others. Calcium carbonate, both grounded and precipitated, dominates due to its cost-effectiveness and widespread use in graphic paper and folding boxboard. Kaolin clay is expected to grow rapidly because of its inherent properties like color, brightness, and opacity, making it crucial for high-quality printing.
Application: The printing segment holds the largest market share, driven by the availability of various coated printer paper options that meet different printing needs. Coated paper is preferred for its superior reflectivity, sharper images, and professional appearance, making it ideal for brochures, direct mail, company reports, and promotional materials. The packaging and labeling segment is also growing moderately, as coated paper provides an affordable, visually appealing solution for product labels.
Coated Paper Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global coated paper market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective coated paper market solutions in the market.
Some major players included in the global coated paper market report are:
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.
Oji Holdings Corporation
Stora Enso OYJ
Sappi Limited
Asia Pulp & Paper (APP Group)
UPM
NewPage Corporation
Arjowiggins SAS
Burgo Group S.p.A.
Paradise Packaging Pvt. Ltd.
JK Paper
Minerals Technologies Inc.
skpmil
Emami Group
Imerys
Lecta
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA
Michelman, Inc.
Resolute Forest Products
Packaging Corporation of America
Coated Paper Market Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global coated paper market on the basis of product, type, coating material, finishing process, application and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Coated Ground Wood Paper
Standard Coated Fine Paper
Low Coat Weight Paper
Pigment Coated Paper
Art Paper
Enamel Paper
Others
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Mechanical
Woodfree
Coating Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Calcium Carbonate
Grounded Calcium Carbonate
Precipitated Calcium Carbonate
Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex
Talc
Kaolin Clay
Starch
Wax
Titanium Dioxide
Others
Finishing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Online Calendaring
Offline Calendaring
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Printing
Packaging and Labelling
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
