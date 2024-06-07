Coated Paper Market Business Growth Demand, Strategies, Overview, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2024 – 2032

Coated Paper Market

Rising demand for premium quality print images and increasing Internet trade and online sales are key factors driving market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global coated paper market size was USD 21.50 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.The global coated paper market is experiencing significant growth driven by the rising demand for high-quality print images and the surge in online sales. Coated paper, known for its high resolution and glossy finish, is essential for printing vivid photographs, magazines, brochures, and promotional materials. This versatile paper type requires less ink, resists dirt and moisture, and offers superior durability compared to uncoated paper.

Market Drivers

The food industry's increasing reliance on coated paper for packaging is a major factor fueling market growth. Coated paper enhanced with barrier coatings addresses the need for better protection during storage and transit, ensuring food safety and reducing waste. These coatings provide a robust barrier for products like fruits, seafood, and frozen foods, improving their appearance and print quality while enhancing oil and grease resistance for applications like sweet boxes and disposable takeout containers.

Market Restraints

However, fluctuations in wood pulp costs pose a challenge to market growth. Factors such as unexpected downtime, project delays, and transportation issues can impact wood pulp prices. Events like worker strikes, equipment failures, and natural disasters can temporarily halt pulp mill operations, affecting the supply chain.

Market Trends

Recycling of coated paper is an emerging trend aimed at environmental sustainability. Although recycling coated paper is challenging due to the presence of plastic coatings and additives, separating these components can improve the quality of recycled material. Recycling coated paper conserves resources, requires less water and energy, and reduces the use of hazardous chemicals, thereby lowering pollution levels. Companies are increasingly incorporating recycled coated paper into their supply chains, and municipalities are investing in more recycling facilities to support this initiative.

Market Segments

The coated paper market is segmented by type, coating material, and application.

Type: The market is divided into mechanical and wood-free segments. The wood-free segment, known for its biodegradable and renewable properties, holds the largest market share. Wood-free paper, often used for important documents and artworks, undergoes a chemical process to remove lignin, enhancing its durability and quality. The mechanical segment is also growing due to the rising demand for print advertising and educational materials. Coated mechanical paper, made from ground wood pulp, is used for financial reports, marketing materials, and educational resources.

Coating Material: The market includes calcium carbonate, SB latex, talc, kaolin clay, starch, wax, titanium dioxide, and others. Calcium carbonate, both grounded and precipitated, dominates due to its cost-effectiveness and widespread use in graphic paper and folding boxboard. Kaolin clay is expected to grow rapidly because of its inherent properties like color, brightness, and opacity, making it crucial for high-quality printing.

Application: The printing segment holds the largest market share, driven by the availability of various coated printer paper options that meet different printing needs. Coated paper is preferred for its superior reflectivity, sharper images, and professional appearance, making it ideal for brochures, direct mail, company reports, and promotional materials. The packaging and labeling segment is also growing moderately, as coated paper provides an affordable, visually appealing solution for product labels.

Coated Paper Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global coated paper market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective coated paper market solutions in the market.

Some major players included in the global coated paper market report are:

NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

Oji Holdings Corporation

Stora Enso OYJ

Sappi Limited

Asia Pulp & Paper (APP Group)

UPM

NewPage Corporation

Arjowiggins SAS

Burgo Group S.p.A.

Paradise Packaging Pvt. Ltd.

JK Paper

Minerals Technologies Inc.

skpmil

Emami Group

Imerys

Lecta

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA

Michelman, Inc.

Resolute Forest Products

Packaging Corporation of America

Coated Paper Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global coated paper market on the basis of product, type, coating material, finishing process, application and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Coated Ground Wood Paper

Standard Coated Fine Paper

Low Coat Weight Paper

Pigment Coated Paper

Art Paper

Enamel Paper

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Mechanical

Woodfree

Coating Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Calcium Carbonate

Grounded Calcium Carbonate

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex

Talc

Kaolin Clay

Starch

Wax

Titanium Dioxide

Others

Finishing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Online Calendaring

Offline Calendaring

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Printing

Packaging and Labelling

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

