Surviving Mann: All-Stars Sets Sail for an Explosive Second Season
Featuring Don Mann, Kerri Kasem, and Legendary Guitarist ASHBA onboard the Belize Aggressor III
We're pushing our all-star competitors to their limits with scenarios that reflect real maritime Spec Ops missions. I couldn't be more excited for viewers to see how they rise to the occasion”DUNEDIN, FL, US, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for the return of the apex survival challenge as "Surviving Mann: All-Stars" premieres its highly anticipated second season on The Pursuit Channel this month. This season, hosted by renowned Navy SEAL veteran Don Mann, promises to elevate the stakes with an all-star lineup and a thrilling maritime setting aboard the Belize Aggressor III from Aggressor Adventures.
— Don Mann, host of "Surviving Mann"
Joining Don Mann this season is co-star, the prominent radio and TV host Kerri Kasem, and special celebrity guest ASHBA, the legendary guitarist of Sixx:A.M. and Guns N' Roses fame. Both Kerri and ASHBA bring their unique perspectives and certified diving experience to the high-seas adventure, adding an extra layer of excitement to the intense Spec Ops-inspired challenges.
If "Surviving Mann" is the ultimate test of strength, strategy, and survival, "Surviving Mann: All-Stars" takes it to its apex. In this season, Don Mann returns to his seafaring roots, challenging competitors with grueling water-based activities and intense Spec Ops-inspired exercises.
Filmed entirely at sea aboard the Belize Aggressor III, the contestants had to contend not only with the elements but also with the peaceful yet intimidating presence of sharks in the surrounding waters. Top "Surviving Mann" competitors will face off against elite challengers in rigorous exercises, culminating in missions inspired by Don’s extensive background in high-stakes military operations.
"This season of 'Surviving Mann: All-Stars' is unlike anything we've done before," says Don Mann. "Taking the competition to the seas on the Belize Aggressor III brings a whole new dimension to the challenges. We're pushing our all-star competitors to their limits with scenarios that reflect real maritime Spec Ops missions. I couldn't be more excited for viewers to see how they rise to the occasion."
Kerri Kasem shares her excitement about the new season: "Being a part of 'Surviving Mann: All-Stars' has been an incredible experience. The level of skill and determination displayed by our competitors is truly inspiring. Filming Surviving Mann 2 with Don in the Georgia swamp was intense! But now, filming almost entirely at sea on the Belize Aggressor III adds an exhilarating twist to the series, and I can't wait for viewers to see the heart-pounding action and personal triumphs unfold."
"Joining 'Surviving Mann: All-Stars' has been a wild ride," says ASHBA. "The combination of intense survival challenges and the breathtaking setting of the Belize Aggressor III makes for an unforgettable adventure. As a certified diver, I've always loved the ocean, and this show takes that passion to a whole new level. I'm excited for fans to witness the grit and camaraderie that defines this season."
Aggressor Adventures CEO, Wayne Brown added, "We are thrilled to have 'Surviving Mann: All-Stars' aboard the Belize Aggressor III. This partnership is a perfect match, blending the excitement of high-stakes survival challenges with the unparalleled adventure experience that Aggressor Adventures is known for. Our team is excited to showcase the beauty and intensity of the Caribbean seas along with its spectacular dives, and we can't wait for viewers to see the incredible feats accomplished by the competitors against such a stunning backdrop."
"Surviving Mann: All-Stars" is produced by American Stories Entertainment, whose productions spotlight the heart of America by telling authentic, inspiring stories that enrich, entertain, and offer a captivating glimpse into the lives of everyday Americans. Tune in to The Pursuit Channel this month to catch the premiere of a season that promises unmatched excitement and adventure.
About Surviving Mann-
Produced by American Stories Entertainment, Inc., "Surviving Mann" is a high-octane survival competition series that challenges participants to push their limits in strength, strategy, and endurance. Created and hosted by Navy SEAL veteran Don Mann, the show has captivated audiences with its intense, Spec Ops-inspired exercises and missions.
About Aggressor Adventures-
Aggressor Adventures has been the leader in adventure travel for over 40 years, offering scuba diving, river cruising, and safaris to the most exciting destinations in the world. The Belize Aggressor III is one of their premier liveaboard yachts, providing guests with the ultimate diving and travel experience.
About The Pursuit Channel:
With majority ownership by The Bordelon Group, Pursuit Media, LLC, is the industry leader, covering more homes than any other outdoor channel. Pursuit Channel's linear feed is available nationally to over 35 million homes via DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse HD, DISH Network, Sling TV HD, Comcast Xfinity, Frndly TV, Fios by Verizon HD, Centurylink Prism HD, Cox Communication HD, and the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC). PursuitUP reaches over 90 million users through platforms including Samsung’s TV Plus, Sinclair’s STIRR, Xumo Play, Glewed TV, Vidgo, FreeCast, Kloud TV, MediaCom, NOW TV, Select TV, TCL Smart TVs, Plex, and many more. Additionally, PursuitUP’s VOD library is readily available online at pursuituptv.com, or by downloading the PursuitUP app available on most devices.
