Paraiso Wedding Opens Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, as a Location for Destination Weddings in Mexico

Puerto Escondido, Mexico – Paraiso Wedding, a leading elopement and destination wedding planner service, is excited to announce that it has opened Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, as a destination wedding location in Mexico.

Situated in the state of Oaxaca, a Puerto Escondido wedding offers guests a celebration in a coastal city known for its stunning beaches, warm climate, and vibrant culture. With a population of around 45,000 people, Puerto is a hidden gem for those seeking a romantic or bohemian beach wedding.

Puerto Escondido is a dream beach wedding location that recently became trendy among couples from around the globe thanks to its unique blend of Mexican charm, nature, and scenic views. This small city was featured as one of the World’s Greatest Places by Time magazine in 2021.

The tropical climate of Puerto Escondido makes it an ideal location for weddings, with a wide range of venues catering to all kinds of preferences and budgets. Couples can expect stunning backdrops of warm sun setting over the Pacific Ocean, with the sound of waves crashing in the background, while exchanging their vows to make their special day a truly unforgettable experience.

Paraiso Wedding offers a variety of wedding services that include accommodation in the best villas and resorts for the bride, groom, and their guests. Puerto Escondido wedding planner services include elopements, romantic beach weddings, and destination weddings. The top wedding company will take care of everything, from the venue to the decoration, music, and tequila.

“With Paraiso Wedding, you can forget about stress. We will clarify your vision, pitch creative ideas, and bring your dreams to life. Your vision and our expertise will make your Puerto Escondido wedding uniquely personal and truly elegant,” Virginia Lopez, wedding planner at Paraiso Wedding, stated.

Leveraging years of experience and a passion for creating unforgettable events, Paraiso Wedding invites couples dreaming of a perfect destination wedding in Mexico to fill out the contact form on its website today to start planning the celebration of their love in paradise.

Some of the Paraiso Wedding services in Puerto Escondido:

Elopement / Puerto Escondido Wedding planning

Venue search & scouting

Budget management

Vendors management

Styling & design

Digital wedding invitations creation

Hospitality

Onsite set up

Puerto Escondido wedding coordination

Legal assistance

Support throughout the entire process

Touristic experiences

Professional live coverage of your wedding on social media

More Information

To learn more about Paraiso Wedding and the opening of Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, as a location for destination weddings in Mexico, please visit the website at https://paraiso.wedding

About Paraiso Wedding

We provide elopement and wedding planning as well as design services across Mexico. As a couple, we have a strong bond and a vision that embodies our different personalities and passions. After working together on the creation of small- and medium-sized private events in this amazing country, we started receiving requests from our clients and their friends for wedding planning, so we decided to give it a shot.

Contact Paraiso Wedding

+525576694236

Website: https://paraiso.wedding/?utm_source=magicpr&utm_medium=release&utm_campaign=puertoescondido