Atlas Names Jeanne DiBella as New Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (Atlas), a leading provider of infrastructure and environmental solutions, today announced the appointment of Jeanne DiBella as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

“Jeanne’s proven leadership in financial management will be invaluable as we continue to execute our growth strategy and enhance our operational efficiency,” said Atlas CEO Jacque Hinman. “Her strong background in operations and financial management aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients, stakeholders, and communities, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

Ms. DiBella is a distinguished finance and operations executive with over 20 years of leadership experience, spanning both large, international corporations and smaller start-ups. She brings hands-on experience in building, leading, and integrating financial planning teams.

Skilled in developing and implementing advanced financial models and analyses, Ms. DiBella has extensive knowledge in capital investment, forecasting, process improvement, financial reporting, internal control and compliance, and budgeting techniques.

Before joining Atlas, she served as the CFO for The Arcticom Group, a private equity-backed, multi-location services business that served the building construction industry. There, she was responsible for all finance, accounting, integration, IT, and Project Management Office functions. In addition, Ms. DiBella served as the Senior Vice President of Finance and Shared Services for ASRC Industrial, a company that provides environmental compliance and cleanup, and engineering/maintenance services to the industrial sector.

Ms. DiBella holds an MBA from Michigan State University and a BA in Economics from Kalamazoo College.

About Atlas Technical Consultants:

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Infrastructure and Environmental Solutions. We partner with our clients to improve performance and extend the lifecycle of built and natural infrastructure assets stressed by climate, health, and economic impacts. With 3,500+ employees nationwide, Atlas brings deep technical expertise to public- and private-sector clients, integrating services across four primary disciplines: Environmental (ENV); Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC); Engineering & Design (E&D); and Program Management/Construction Management, and Quality Management (PCQM). To learn more about Atlas innovations for transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets, visit https://www.oneatlas.com.

Contact:

Media
Jamie Myers
337-349-5486
Jamie.Myers@oneatlas.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/478c7f7a-a20b-430e-9be7-b0a69a02da3d


Primary Logo

Atlas' newly appointed Chief Financial Officer, Jeanne DiBella

