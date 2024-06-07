Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Baptswap

SINGAPORE, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 7, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Baptswap

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Baptswap, a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) operating on the Aptos Network. This integration enables the OKX Web3 community to seamlessly access the Baptswap DEX via web extension.

Baptswap is unique in its support for fee-on-transfer solutions within a MOVE-based blockchain environment.



