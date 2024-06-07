Athlete and Entrepreneur Bobbi Little to be Featured on Close Up Radio

THEODORE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bobbi Little has achieved many things in life, for herself and her clients. She was a gifted athlete who attended college on a track scholarship and was always running or in training instead of partying. She launched a healthcare business acting as a personal trainer and sharing her tips for a healthier lifestyle with others. She has successfully showed horses and taught others English riding. She helped to found and run a spa-like business dedicated to skin care (and is a qualified esthetician.) When Bobbi last appeared on this radio show she had a business that focused on balance and reflected her lifelong passion for health and fitness.

Today, Bobbi has put all of that behind her and is simply retired—living a full life of nature and relaxation while house sitting along the lovely Gulf of Mexico. When the mood strikes, she travels to other stunning natural places, such as Sacramento where she was based for many years, Arizona where her parents lived in their later years, or Montana where she grew up and discovered her equine love. In between these natural and relaxing experiences, she shares tips about being an entrepreneur--specifically loving what you do, and doing what you love.

“I have always followed my dreams. When you love what you are into, it’s fun, not work. And you will stick with it. I had a client once that I helped to go from 450 pounds to 250 and later 190. We both enjoyed the accountability. It never felt like a struggle.“

Bobbi is enjoying what she calls her spiritual healing time, a moment when there is no stress or need to decompress. She practices hobbies like kayaking, flyfishing and barefoot waterskiing. She also goes snowmobile riding (back in Montana). She takes long walks with her dog, a toy Australian Shepherd, and together they chase squirrels and butterflies. They also watch the birds, such as the blue heron who has a white feathered mate this year.

“It’s a different pace here. So laid back. Like what some call living on Island Time. Even the animals move slower. Back in my 20’s I could rise early and work 12 hours a day, but it’s different now.”

Once busy from dawn to dusk with sports and business work, she now has a quiet life, with time to do things like rescue an injured turtle and take it to the vet (turtles frequently get slashed by propellers in the local waters.) She still tends to rise early now but fills each day with quiet repose.

Bobbi has always had a purpose, such as when she helped others with their training or escorted a close friend through a challenging battle with Cancer. Perhaps her purpose now is to teach others to simply be—without overthinking or overworking themselves.

Close Up Radio Will Feature Retired Entrepreneur Bobbi Little in interviews with Jim Masters on June 11th and then Doug Llewelyn on the 18th with each show at 1:00pm, EDT

