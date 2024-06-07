Global Behenyl Alcohol Market Fueled to Reach US 276.3 Million by 2034 as Personal Care Product Sales Rise – Fact.MR
Expansion of Pharmaceutical Industry and Rising Number of API Units Pushing Use of Behenyl AlcoholROCKVILLE PIKE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Docosanol, or behenyl alcohol, is a 22-carbon aliphatic alcohol that is made artificially or from plants. It possesses emollient, opacifying, thickening, and emulsifying qualities, and, as such, its application is increasing in personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical products. According to a new report published by Fact.MR, the global behenyl alcohol market is forecasted to achieve a revenue of US$ 276.3 million by the end of 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2024 to 2034.
Behenyl alcohol functions as a hydrating component as well and acts as a stabilizer for personal hygiene products such as scrubs and body butter.
By thickening and reducing the product's transparency, behenyl alcohol enhances its flexible consistency. It is used on the face and body to replenish moisture that the skin loses. As a result, it finds several uses in the production of medications, nutritional supplements, and personal hygiene products, all of which are contributing to the expansion of the global behenyl alcohol market.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global behenyl alcohol market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 172.9 million in 2024. The North America market is estimated at a value of US$ 28.9 million in 2024. East Asia is projected to account for 24.8% of the global market share by 2034.
Sales of behenyl alcohol in Japan are projected to reach US$ 16.8 million by 2034. The market in the United States is poised to reach US$ 22.6 million in 2024. The South Korea market has been forecasted to expand at 9.3% CAGR through 2034. Under application, behenyl alcohol emulsifiers are expected to hold 29.2% market share in 2024.
“Application of behenyl alcohol is increasing in cosmetic and personal care products such as anti-wrinkle and anti-aging creams as it helps in preventing acne and fine lines on the skin,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
The market for behenyl alcohol is projected to expand faster in developing countries as a result of the growing demand for personal care and cosmetic products brought on by population expansion. Emergence of new distribution channels, including e-Commerce, is set to increase demand even more because now it is more easily accessible.
The cosmetic and personal care industries are using more behenyl alcohol because it softens the skin and improves the consistency and texture of several formulations. Because of its remarkable oxidative stability, demand for guerbet alcohol is also rising together with behenyl alcohol.
Competitive Landscape
Key players in the behenyl alcohol market include Godrej Industries Ltd., Sasol Ltd., BASF SE, Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Kao Corporation, Jarchem Industries Inc., Nikko Chemicals Co. Ltd., KOKYU ALCOHOL KOGYO CO. LTD., Hubei Chushengwei Chemistry, VVF Chemicals Limited, Nippon Surfactant Industries Co. Ltd., Koster Keunen, Jarchem Industries, Guangzhou Jaonron Trading Co. Ltd. (Jaonron Group), NOF Corporation, Croda Sipo (Sichuan), and New Japan Chemical Co. Ltd.
In August 2022, COSRX, a renowned derm skincare company, officially launched the Vitamin E Vitalizing Sunscreen SPF 50+, designed to meet broad-spectrum protection standards. This daily sunscreen, developed in collaboration with experts, is crafted to protect all skin types, including sensitive skin, by combining vitamin E (tocopherol) and behenyl alcohol with chemical-based SPF ingredients.
In May 2022, Cosette Pharmaceuticals and Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited announced the approval and launch of their National Brand Equivalent (NBE) of Abreva® (Docosanol Cream 10%) in a pump format, marking the first approval of this NBE configuration.
Other