Lawn Mowers Market Size is Surge at USD 52 Billion by 2031 With CAGR of 5.94%
Cutting Edge Innovation: Exploring the Lawn Mowers MarketTEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lawn Mower Market Size was valued at USD 32.45 billion in 2023. It is projected to reach USD 52 billion by 2031.
Homeownership rates around 70% in developed economies like the US translate to a large potential customer base for maintaining personal lawns.
Additionally, the growing popularity of outdoor activities at 62% in the US and rising disposable incomes contribute to increased investment in beautifying outdoor spaces. Furthermore, environmental concerns are pushing demand for eco-friendly alternatives with electric and battery-powered mowers accounting for a projected 40% share of the market by 2031 due to growing environmental awareness.
Major Threats:
While gas-powered mowers still dominate at 70%, stricter emission regulations are expected to dampen their appeal. On the other hand, electric mowers, a rising star at 20% of the market, face limitations. Their shorter runtime restricts them to smaller lawns, and concerns linger about battery life and replacement costs. Robotic mowers, though intriguing at 10% of the market, come with hefty price tags and require upfront investment in boundary wires.
While 72% of households in the US still rely on gas mowers, a growing 18% are embracing electric mowers, seeking quieter operation and reduced emissions.
This shift is particularly prominent among environmentally conscious millennials, who account for 42% of electric mower sales. Additionally, with 58% of homeowners spending over 4 hours mowing their lawns annually, the market is ripe for innovation in time-saving solutions. This could include advancements in robotic mowers that overcome limitations like short battery life or self-emptying features for robotic models desired by 71% of those considering them.
By product including robotic mowers, projected to experience the fastest growth exceeding 5.4% CAGR according to SNS Insider analysis due to their autonomous operation and convenience.
In terms of fuel, electric mowers currently dominate with a dominant share exceeding 30%. This can be attributed to factors like ease of use, lower noise pollution, and advancements in battery technology that enhance their efficiency and durability
North America, with its extensive lawns and high disposable incomes over 40% of global market share, dominate in conventional mowers.
However, robotic mowers are experiencing a rise, particularly due to busy lifestyles. Europe follows closely around 35% share, driven by rising environmental consciousness. Here, government incentives for eco-friendly landscaping play a crucial role. The Asia Pacific region holds the fastest growth projected at over 50%, driven by rapid urbanization and a expanding middle class. Interestingly, demand is split between petrol mowers and electric mowers gaining traction for their eco-friendliness.
Recent Developments:
Leading companies like Husqvarna and MTD Products are revamping their electric mower lines, with a focus on extended battery life. This includes to 68% of homeowners who prioritize eco-friendly options, according to a recent industry survey.
Giants like Deere & Company are upping the automation ante. Their latest robotic mowers boast improved obstacle detection and self-docking capabilities, making them attractive to busy homeowners.
This focus on tech is expected to promote the smart lawn mower segment by a significant 35% in the next three years, offering a glimpse into the future of effortless lawn care.
Key Takeaways:
Residential users account for the largest portion of the market, at around 70%, with professional landscapers and municipalities making up the remaining 30%. Interestingly, the demand for eco-friendly solutions is rising.
Electric and battery-powered mowers are expected to capture over 40% of the market share by 2030, displacing gas-powered models as environmental consciousness takes root. This shift aligns with another key trend: consumer preference for convenience.
Over 60% of buyers seek low-maintenance mowers that are easy to use, with features like self-propulsion and automated functionalities like robotic lawnmowers gaining significant traction.
