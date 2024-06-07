Process Oil Market Poised to Reach USD 5.85 Billion by 2031, Driven by Surging Demand in Tire & Rubber Applications
"Unlocking insights into the dynamic Process Oil Market: Catalyst for enhanced industrial performance and product innovation."TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report reveals that the Process Oil Market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.85 billion by 2031, exhibiting a steady CAGR of 2.25% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
As key ingredients in tire production, process oils directly correlate with the growth of the global automotive sector.
The tire industry's evolving landscape, characterized by fine tolerances in manufacturing, the adoption of radial and low rolling resistance tires, and a focus on improving traction and road performance, has intensified the demand for process oils.
Beyond tires and rubber, process oils find applications in various industries, including manufacturing, cosmetics, textiles, and others. Rising disposable incomes, stricter emission regulations, and the growing popularity of electric vehicles further contribute to the market's growth. Also, heightened awareness of personal care and hygiene, innovative product launches, and adopting Western trends in emerging markets fuel the demand for process oils. Economic growth, industrialization, and urbanization worldwide, coupled with the expansion of the automotive, personal care, and textile sectors, collectively bolster market growth. Furthermore, the increasing demand for passenger vehicles and the strengthening of these industries create a favorable environment for process oil consumption.
Market Analysis
The process oil market presents significant opportunities, driven by factors such as increasing disposable incomes, changing consumer lifestyles, and the rising demand for personal care products. Emerging economies are also contributing to market growth, with a growing need for process oils in various applications. Technological advancements and the increasing use of low-viscosity oils in vehicles further augment market demand.
Some of the Key Players Included are:
HollyFrontier Refining & Marketing LLC (HollyFrontier), Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Shell plc, Gandhar Oil Refinery Limited, TotalEnergies, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), Behran Oil Co, and other players.
Recent Developments
In December 2022, Royal Dutch Shell plc, through its Pennzoil-Quaker State subsidiary, acquired a 49% stake in Blue Tide Environmental LLC, aiming to establish a global network of lubricant recycling facilities.
In February 2022, Chevron and Bungeformed a USD 600 million joint venture to process soybean oil for the production of renewable fuels, aligning with Chevron's low-carbon strategy.
In January 2022, Exxon Mobil and SABICannounced the construction of a chemical facility and ethane steam cracker in Texas, creating jobs and contributing to economic growth.
Segment Analysis
By Type, the non-carcinogenic segment is witnessing growth due to its role in enhancing abrasion resistance and rolling resistance in tires. Tire manufacturers prefer non-carcinogenic process oils for Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) production. By Function, the plasticizer segment holds a significant share, as plasticizers increase flexibility and plasticity in polymer solutions, improving film coating efficiency and playing a crucial role in rubber production. By Application, tire & rubber applications dominate the market, driven by the expansion of the global rubber industry and the increasing use of rubber process oils in various products. Factors such as the growing automotive industry, rising rubber imports, and increasing synthetic rubber prices contribute to this segment's dominance.
By Type
Naphthenic
Paraffinic
Non-carcinogenic
Aromatic
By Function
Extender Oil
Plasticizer
Solvent
Defoamer
Others
By Technology
Convention Route
Gas to Liquid
Bio-base
By Application
Tire & Rubber
Polymer
Personal Care
Textile
Others
Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War
The Russia-Ukraine war has had a profound impact on the process oil market. Russia, a major exporter of crude oil, faced sanctions and trade restrictions, leading to disruptions in the global supply chain. This, in turn, caused price volatility and increased the cost of raw materials for processed oil production. The conflict also affected transportation routes and logistics, further exacerbating the supply chain challenges. Additionally, the automotive industry, a significant consumer of process oil, experienced production cuts and supply chain disruptions due to the conflict, further impacting market demand.
Impact of Economic Slowdown
The global economic slowdown has also affected the process oil market. Reduced industrial activity and consumer spending led to a decline in the demand for process oils across various sectors. The construction industry, a significant consumer of process oils in adhesives, sealants, and paints, experienced a slowdown, impacting market growth.
Example of Market Impact
The automotive industry in Europe, heavily reliant on process oils for tire manufacturing, experienced production cuts, and supply chain disruptions due to the Russia-Ukraine war and the economic slowdown. This led to a decrease in the demand for process oils in the region, impacting the overall market growth.
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the process oil market due to the growing demand for textiles and personal care products in countries like India and China.
China's dominance in the textile and apparel industry and the increasing production of rubber tires contribute to the region's market share. The growing personal care market in India, coupled with rising disposable incomes, further fuels the demand for process oils in the region.
Key Takeaways
The process oil market is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for process oils in tire and rubber applications.
Green process oils and TDAE process oils are gaining prominence due to their superior properties and environmental benefits.
North America is the second-largest market, driven by the extensive use of naphthenic and paraffinic process oils by tire OEMs in the US.
