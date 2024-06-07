Biometric Sensor Market is estimated to reach US$2,932.871 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.63%
A biometric sensor is a type of security identification and authentication device, which captures biometric data like face, iris, palm, or fingerprint, for identification. Such devices are used to automate the identification process, with increasing safety and security. The biometric devices measure the physical characteristics of a living human, like facial shape, fingerprint patterns, and others to register and create a specific code for the individuals.
There are various types of biometrics options available, in which fingerprint, iris, voice, and facial recognition are the most commonly used. DNA matching, lip movements, hand vein patterns, and behavioral biometrics are among the other types of biometrics available. The biometric system offers the user a stronger security layer, with lower risk, as the biometric features of a human being are non-transferable. These systems also provide multiple layers of authentication, also known as multi-factor authentication, and the biometrics also provide the user a sense of convenience of use.
The consumer electronic sector has witnessed a range of applications of biometric sensors in the world. majority of consumer electronics, like laptops, tablets, or smartphones come equipped with some type of biometric scanners. The fingerprint scanner sensor on a smartphone or mobile device was first introduced in 2007, by Toshiba, whereas in 2011, Samsung launched the first device with a face unlock function. In February 2024, Apple, a global consumer electronic leader and innovator launched its new VR glasses, the Apple Vision Pro, which includes the technology of ‘Retina ID’, which scans the retina of the eyes to create a unique code for allowing access to the device.
Similarly, the biometric scanner system has been also adopted in the automotive industry with Hyundai launching its first car in 2019, with an active fingerprint scanner. In September 2023, Mercedes-Benz along with Mastercard, introduced a new native in-car payment system. This system brings together the use of two-factor biometric authentication and a digital payment system to offer the user an easy and efficient way to pay at fuel pumps.
To further improve biometric scanning technologies, companies are investing and developing new technologies to increase the efficiency and accuracy of the device. For instance, in May 2024, Goodix, a Chinese brand, developed its new ultrasonic fingerprint solution, which was set to launch with a smartphone. This sensor device offers fast authentication, and it uses ultrasonic waves to capture the finger surface details. In October 2023, Fingerprint Cards AB, a Swedish firm, launched a complete biometric system for PC makers. The system consists of its new microcontroller unit (MCU), with fingerprint sensors, which offers higher security and fast performance.
The global biometric sensor market by type is segmented into physiological and behavioral. The physiological category of the type segment of the global biometric sensor market will surely attain maximum shares, as it offers identification based on face, fingerprints, and DNA, which generally remains constant. The face and fingerprint detection sensors are more efficient to use and are also adopted in various consumer electronics like smartphones.
The global biometric sensor market by end-users is segmented as automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, BFSI, and others. The consumer electronic category of the market is anticipated to attain maximum market share, as various consumer electronics like laptops, PCs, and smartphones already adopted biometric sensor technology, with various new inventions like AR/VR glasses, are also adopting iris scanner-type biometric sensors.
Based on geography, the global biometric sensor market is expanding significantly in the North American region, as the region offers higher technological development and a larger consumer base globally. In countries like the USA and Canada, the technological advancement landscape is more developed and centralized than any other region, along with various companies and organizations offering a helping hand for the introduction and adoption of new technologies in the region.
The research includes several key players from the biometric sensor market, such as HID Global Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Integrated Biometrics, NITGEN Co., Ltd., NEXT Biometrics, IDEX ASA, Fujitsu, Mantra Softech Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., Valencell Inc.
The market analytics report segments the global biometric sensor market as follows:
• By Type
o Physiological
• Face
• DNA
• Fingerprint
o Behavioral
• Keystroke
• Signature
• Voice
• By End User
o Automotive
o Consumer Electronics
o Aerospace & Defense
o BFSI
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• Taiwan
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
