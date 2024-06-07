Submit Release
News Search

There were 346 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,018 in the last 365 days.

P&C Solution to Participate in AWE USA 2024 with XR Glasses Powered by Snapdragon

Seoul, South Korea, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- P&C Solution will participate in AWE USA 2024 (Augmented World Expo) to showcase its new and improved 'METALENSE 2' to the North American market.

Since its inception in 2010, AWE has become the world's largest virtual convergence technology expo, where companies in the AR, VR, and MR industries gather to share top-of-the-line development expertise and contemporary trends. P&C Solution has taken part in AWE USA every year since 2021, and this year marks its fourth consecutive participation.

P&C Solution's METALENSE 2 incorporates high-resolution QHD (2560*1440) and high-luminance level Micro OLED, providing a bright and clear display, in effect solving the distortion of digital content displays and possible dizziness. "METALENSE 2 is the next line-up product which incorporates feedback from users in the field, helping to optimize functionality that is critical to front line workers," a representative from P&C Solution said.

The METALENSE 2 is powered by a Snapdragon® XR platform, strengthening the new device's tracking and spatial recognition capabilities, which, in turn, narrows the gap between the physical world and digital spaces.

Furthermore, METALENSE 2 has been nominated for the Auggie Awards 'Best Headworn Device' at AWE USA this year. P&C Solution made an internal remark that just the fact it is participating in the expo was an opportunity to publicize the excellence of METALENSE 2 and also a successful step towards penetrating the US market.

AWE USA 2024 will take place in Los Angeles, CA, for three days from June 18th to June 20th.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Source: P&C Solution

Reporter: PR Wire
Editor: PR Wire
Copyright © ANTARA 2024

You just read:

P&C Solution to Participate in AWE USA 2024 with XR Glasses Powered by Snapdragon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more