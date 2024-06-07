Asia's largest beer festival returns to Singapore from 11 - 14 July

Singapore, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Taste more than 600 brews from around the world when the largest celebration of Asia's beer culture, Beerfest Asia, returns from 11 – 14 July 2024. Now in its 14th edition, the region's premier beer marketplace is amping up the festival experience with a futuristic twist.

This year's edition will take on a cyberpunk-inspired theme, transforming the Kallang Outdoor Arena into a pulsating neon-lit futurescape over four days. Expecting over 30,000 attendees and 3,000 trade visitors, the festival brings together the largest international line-up of drafts, crafts, entertainment and gourmet grub in one immersive space.

Rock out to electrifying live performances from the festival's largest-ever roster of international tribute acts, including ABBAFAB, The Australian Beatles, The U2 Show Achtung Baby, The Australian AC/DC Experience and Jumping Jack Flash, as well as local bands to be announced. In keeping with tradition, the festival's fourth day turns into a Sunday Carnival open to children and pets, packed with carnival games and bouncy fun for the whole family.

Chang Beer, one of Thailand's most internationally recognisable beer brands, will be joining Beerfest Asia as a Gold Sponsor for the first time. New to the festival will be the award-winning Chang Espresso, a lager beer with intense coffee aromas, mild bitterness, and a light roasted finish that has won 11 gold medals in four years. Beer enthusiasts can also head to the Chang booth to enjoy the Chang Classic and Chang Cold Brew, alongside exciting festival-exclusive deals with details to be released closer to the event.

Early Bird Tickets & Special Grab Bundles

Early Bird tickets for Beerfest Asia 2024 are now on sale at S$26.00 for Thursday (11 Jul) and Sunday (14 Jul), and S$31.00 for Friday (12 Jul) and Saturday (13 Jul), available until 9 June. Tickets for individuals and groups of four come with one complimentary beer for each person, while VIP tickets offer premium access to the VIP bar for free flow beer.

As the Official Dine-Out Partner at Beerfest Asia 2024, Grab will be offering limited early bird bundles for those who purchase the tickets via the Grab app. Each Grab early bird bundle includes two complimentary beers (worth up to S$15 each). During the festival, Grab users can also enjoy up to 15% off F&B purchases from 60 participating brands. Exclusive GrabFood Dine-Out deals at Beerfest Asia are available on the Grab app, whilst stock lasts.

Get your tickets for Asia's largest beer festival on the Beerfest Asia website or via the Grab app, and follow Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for the latest updates.

About Beerfest Asia

Beerfest Asia is co-owned by Constellar and lifestyle company Timbre Group. With a vision to become the largest beer festival in Southeast Asia, Beerfest is a tribute to the experimentation process of discovering and enjoying beers that consumers may not otherwise have come across locally. It is also the premier beer marketplace in Asia offering the industry a vibrant platform for knowledge exchange, connections and product showcases.

About Constellar

Constellar is Asia's preferred partner for convening businesses, curating ideas and creating opportunities for sustainable business growth and global impact.

Based in Singapore with a regional footprint in China, India and Malaysia, we curate and develop influential trade and consumer events for key industries, connecting global marketplaces in sectors such as fintech, industrial transformation and ESG. We also manage the Singapore EXPO, Singapore's largest purpose-built venue for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE).

Our vision is to be a global leader made in Asia, activating impactful networks to enable cross-industry collaboration and innovation through our holistic portfolio of intellectual properties (IP) in the MICE industry.

